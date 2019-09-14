David Miller has played 196 games for South Africa’s men’s white-ball teams‚ but he expects a fresh start in the first T20 against India in Dharamshala on Sunday.

“It’s exciting times — a new skipper‚ new players and a lot of young‚ fresh faces‚” Miller said in the northern Indian city on Saturday.

Quinton de Kock is that captain‚ and of the squad of 14‚ Bjorn Fortuin‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ George Linde and Anrich Nortjé have never played a match as big as an international or an Indian Premier League or Champions League game in India.

Fortuin and Linde are uncapped in all three formats and Temba Bavuma and Nortjé have yet to play a T20 for South Africa.

“He’s been around for many years and he’s got an incredible cricket brain‚” Miller said at the prospect of playing under De Kock. “It’s good to be alongside him.”

The changes were forced by South Africa’s poor performance at this year’s Cricket World Cup‚ where they lost five of their eight completed games and were eliminated from the knockout rounds before the end of the league stage — their worst showing in their eight appearances at the tournament.