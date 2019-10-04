Dean Elgar hits gritty ton as South Africa fight in India Test

Opening batsman Dean Elgar completed a gritty century to keep South Africa fighting in response to India's imposing first-innings 502 on day three of the first Test on Friday.

Left-hander Elgar, who started the day on 27, reached his hundred with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin in the second session as he let out a big roar in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa were 200 for five in 64 overs, still trailing the hosts by 302 runs.

Elgar, on 106, and Quinton de Kock, on eight, were at the crease after the fall of skipper Faf du Plessis.

Elgar and du Plessis put on 115 runs for the fifth wicket before Ashwin broke the stand, getting the captain caught at leg gully for 55 against the run of play.