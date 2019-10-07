The result says otherwise‚ but in an important sense‚ South Africa have already improved on their previous performance in a men’s Test series in India.

Virat Kohli’s team won the first Test by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam on Sunday‚ raising the spectre of the 3-0 drubbing South Africa suffered in India in November 2015.

But a silver lining shines out of Sunday’s debris because South Africa batted for 195.1 overs in the match, which is longer than they managed in any of the games four years ago.

Their first innings of 131.2 overs was significantly longer than the total number they faced in two of the three decided matches in 2015.

Even their second innings of 63.5 overs had them at the crease for longer than five of their seven innings last time‚ three of them first innings.

“I’m proud of how the boys responded after losing the toss. That can play around with your mind‚” interim team director Enoch Nkwe said on Sunday.

“We showed a lot of character and determination‚ we stretched ourselves.

“One thing I want this team to have is the courage to back themselves and not shy away. In the first innings we did that brilliantly.”

Only twice in South Africa’s nine Tests in India in which they have batted second have they banked a longer first innings.

Although they have survived for more overs in three of their seven fourth innings in India‚ the 191 runs they scored this time is their highest total batting last.