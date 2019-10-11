Virat Kohli hits a double hundred as India take control against Proteas

India captain Virat Kohli closed in on a sparkling double hundred to guide the hosts towards a massive first-innings total in the second test against South Africa at Pune on Friday.

The 30-year-old, in his 50th test as skipper, was unbeaten on 194 after bringing up his first test hundred of the year, and the 26th of his career, as India reached 473 for four at tea after resuming the second day on 273-3.

Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 25 as the hosts, who lead the three-test series 1-0 after their opening win in Visakhaptanam, went through Friday's first session unscathed and lost just a single wicket in the second.

After the 138-run stand for the second wicket between centurion Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara on the opening day, it was the turn of Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to turn the screw on South Africa with a partnership of 178.