Proteas captain Faf du Plessis remains committed to leading the Test side into an uncertain future‚ but said he is prepared to walk away from representing the team if the powers that be have contrary ideas about the leadership position.

Du Plessis returned with the team from their disappointing tour of India where they were whitewashed 3-0 in the three-match Test series to reaffirm his commitment to the struggling side.

The Proteas toured India with Enoch Nkwe as interim team director‚ but he may not be in charge of the side when England arrive in the country later in the year because Cricket South Africa (CSA) have not made full-time appointments.

“My conversations with Cricket South Africa and Enoch Nkwe are that I am still very much committed to do what I am doing for this team‚” Du Plessis said shortly after the team arrived at OR Tambo Airport on Friday.

“The easiest thing would be to say I am gonna go‚ but it is not where I am right now because I still want to fight for this team. It is about serving the Proteas team and as long as that fire is still burning inside me‚ I will try to continue as long as possible.” Du Plessis added that the past few months‚ including the fateful World Cup in England‚ have been challenging for him but he learned valuable lessons as a player and leader.

“Individually‚ the last couple of months have been tough. We had the World Cup and from there we went into the tour of India‚” he said.