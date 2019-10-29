Cricket

Proteas stars struggle to make first-class impact

29 October 2019 - 14:22 By Telford Vice
South African captain Faf du Plessis has not played in the domestic four-day tournament since the team returned from their tour of India.
South African captain Faf du Plessis has not played in the domestic four-day tournament since the team returned from their tour of India.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

South African cricket’s domestic competitions are in as sharp focus as the national team in the wake of the latter’s disastrous Test series in India.

And the former are ahead on the bigger picture’s scoreboard in the current round of franchise first-class matches.

Only six of the dozen fit players who shambled to a 3-0 loss in India are playing for their franchises and none of them made an impact on the first day’s play on Monday‚ although only four had the opportunity.

That asks questions of the prevailing view that the quality chasm between domestic and international cricket is an important reason why South Africa were so disappointing against Virat Kohli’s team.

Heinrich Klaasen and Zubayr Hamza did not bat for the Titans and the Cobras on Monday‚ and in Tuesday’s first session‚ in their games against the Knights and the Warriors.

But Senuran Muthusamy did for the Dolphins against the Lions‚ and managed only 23 off 58 balls in almost two hours before he skied a pull to midwicket.

Lungi Ngidi bowled 13 overs for the Titans and took 1/59‚ Dane Piedt had a similar day at the office for the Cobras where he claimed 1/57 off 23 and teammate George Linde went wicketless in nine overs that yielded 22 runs.

None of those performances were particularly poor‚ but they also didn’t illustrate why the standard in the domestic arena is so far below what it needs to be for South Africa to perform better at international level.

Piedt took another wicket in the morning session on Tuesday‚ when Linde went to lunch with figures of 3/67 but Ngidi found no more success in the five overs he bowled‚ in which he went for 25 runs.

Muthusamy bowled only one over before lunch and conceded three runs.

While all that wasn’t happening‚ Raynard van Tonder‚ the Knights’ 21-year-old opening batter‚ was busy scoring 204 and five other allegedly lesser lights banked scores of between 61 and 70.

No doubt South Africa players are re-adjusting to their home conditions after weeks in the sub-continent‚ and perhaps they are still recovering from the physical and mental aspects of the beating they took there.

But the argument that the franchise system is where South Africa’s problems start is not as sound as its proponents would like us to believe.

Could it be the other way around‚ that because South Africa’s players consider themselves so superior to what is seen week in‚ week out on the country’s major grounds that they don’t pay the domestic game the required respect?

And that‚ consequently‚ they are being exposed as arrogant and complacent when they can least afford it?

That’s too neat an explanation‚ but it deserves to be part of the conversation that cricket in South Africa must have with itself if it is to improve.

READ MORE:

Only six India Test series survivors turn out for franchises

Only six of the 15 players who featured for South Africa in the men’s Test series in India are in action for their franchises in the four-day matches ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dangerous agendas cloud the path to progress for the Proteas

For SA cricket, it's the worst of times. Or is it? Yes. And don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
Sport
2 days ago

Seven centuries in franchise games offer SA cricket hope

There were no positive results in the latest round of franchise first-class matches‚ but there were potential positives in the search for batters who ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  2. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer
  3. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby
  4. 'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks ... Rugby
  5. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa

Related articles

  1. Wanted: A new Proteas test captain Sport
  2. Faf commits to the Proteas‚ but captaincy issue can still see him walk Cricket
  3. More trouble for Cricket South Africa as players declare dispute Cricket
  4. The DA is down, but not out, and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  5. Robin Peterson's appointment silver lining on dark day for SA cricket Cricket
  6. What will SA do for a captain after Faf du Plessis? Cricket
  7. Ruthless India complete SA's humiliation Cricket
  8. SA face worst day in 83 years as 16 wickets crash in Ranchi Cricket
  9. Kohli defeats the celebrity of Tendulkar and MS Dhon Sport
  10. Lack of depth in the side is the issue Sport
X