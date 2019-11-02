Do away with the toss in Test matches, says Faf du Plessis

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has reiterated his call to cricket authorities to do away with the toss in Test matches to give visiting teams a chance to compete in unusual conditions.

The Proteas have just returned from an embarrassing 3-0 series whitewash in India where host captain Virat Kohli won the toss in all three matches and decided to pile on the runs after batting first.

In the first and second Tests, India declared their first innings on imposing scores of 502/7 and 601/5 respectively and in first innings of the third Test they declared on 497/9 to effectively close South Africa out of the game.

“I have spoken to match referees and all the guys that the best way I see this for the future is to take away the toss, because away teams will have a better chance,” said Du Plessis, who has also reiterated that he wants to continue leading the Test side.

“As I said, I think they [India] have only lost one Test match at home in a very long time. I don’t mind if you take the toss away in SA because we bat first on green tops anyway.

“I think you will bat first regardless here in SA, whereas when you go to the subcontinent you will have a chance if you bat first.”

Du Plessis added that the toss plays a massive role in India and if you lose that advantage it becomes almost impossible to win a Test match.

“The toss in India plays a massive role because if you don’t win the toss it honestly becomes almost impossible to try and beat them. In every Test match, they bat first, score 500 runs, declare when it’s dark, get three wickets in the dark and you are under tremendous pressure.

“The next Test is exactly the same thing, every match it’s like copy and paste and by the time the last one comes around it was just try anything and everything to beat them at home.”

Du Plessis said the India series defeat was the most difficult period of his playing career.

“It has been the toughest part of my playing journey. You go through such challenges and hardships but the thing that keeps telling me is that those types of challenges need characters, fighters and because the easiest thing is to run away.”