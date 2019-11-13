Heavy rain stops Mzansi Super League clash between Spartans and Giants
The Mzansi Super League (MSL) match between the Tshwane Spartans and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at SuperSport Park in Pretoria was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday night.
As a result, the two teams share two points each. This may come at a cost for the Spartans later in the tournament, as their opening match against the Durban Heat was rained out without a ball bowled.
When the umpires abandoned the match after 7.1 overs due to persistent highveld rain, the Spartans were struggling on 33/4, with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers on 10 and Pite van Biljon on 3.
Time for some #MSLT20 action. pic.twitter.com/Q7uuUOUZve— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 13, 2019
The Giants started the match positively when Imran Tahir caught Theunis de Bruyn for six off the bowling of Chris Morris in the third over.
Problems continued for the Spartans three balls later, when Morris registered his second wicket of the night by trapping Proteas Test opener Dean Elgar in front without scoring.
The Giants were on a high when they captured their third wicket in the fourth over, Vaughn van Jaarsveld returning to the pavilion for just one after being run out by Junior Dala.
The fourth wicket arrived in the sixth over, when Spartans captain Heinrich Klaasen was caught by Morris at square leg off the bowling of Dala.