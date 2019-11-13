Heavy rain stops Mzansi Super League clash between Spartans and Giants

The Mzansi Super League (MSL) match between the Tshwane Spartans and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at SuperSport Park in Pretoria was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday night.

As a result, the two teams share two points each. This may come at a cost for the Spartans later in the tournament, as their opening match against the Durban Heat was rained out without a ball bowled.

When the umpires abandoned the match after 7.1 overs due to persistent highveld rain, the Spartans were struggling on 33/4, with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers on 10 and Pite van Biljon on 3.