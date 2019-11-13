Cricket

Heavy rain stops Mzansi Super League clash between Spartans and Giants

13 November 2019 - 20:09 By mahlatse mphahlele
Umpires discuss the weather conditions with the captains before calling off the MSL match between the Tshwane Spartans and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Umpires discuss the weather conditions with the captains before calling off the MSL match between the Tshwane Spartans and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Mzansi Super League (MSL) match between the Tshwane Spartans and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at SuperSport Park in Pretoria was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday night.

As a result, the two teams share two points each. This may come at a cost for the Spartans later in the tournament, as their opening match against the Durban Heat was rained out without a ball bowled.

When the umpires abandoned the match after 7.1 overs due to persistent highveld rain, the Spartans were struggling on 33/4, with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers on 10 and Pite van Biljon on 3.

The Giants started the match positively when Imran Tahir caught Theunis de Bruyn for six off the bowling of Chris Morris in the third over.

Problems continued for the Spartans three balls later, when Morris registered his second wicket of the night by trapping Proteas Test opener Dean Elgar in front without scoring.

The Giants were on a high when they captured their third wicket in the fourth over, Vaughn van Jaarsveld returning to the pavilion for just one after being run out by Junior Dala.

The fourth wicket arrived in the sixth over, when Spartans captain Heinrich Klaasen was caught by Morris at square leg off the bowling of Dala.

READ MORE:

Week two of the Mzansi Super League begins on Wednesday

Week two of the Mzansi Super League begins on Wednesday evening at SuperSport Park with the Tshwane Spartans properly kicking off their campaign ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Graeme Smith is just the man SA cricket needs

For Graeme Smith's first trick as director of cricket, he needs to get more bums on seats at Mzansi Super League (MSL) games.
Sport
3 days ago

Captain Klaasen has plenty of brains to pick at the Spartans

Tshwane Spartans captain Heinrich Klaasen will tap into the experience of senior players like Albie Morkel and AB de Villiers during the Mzansi Super ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London Rugby
  2. Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never ... Soccer
  3. Parker dived like he was getting into a swimming pool, says irate Pirates boss Soccer
  4. Spitting fire: how Rulani Mokwena took heated derby into the press room Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I can’t go to Germany because they won’t take ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address
X