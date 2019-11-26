Cricket

Western Province Cricket Association board win legal battle against Cricket SA

26 November 2019 - 15:49 By Telford Vice
WPCA chief executive Nabeal Dien has been in charge of day-to-day operations as normal.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) board have won their arbitration case against Cricket South Africa (CSA).

That should mean the WPCA board‚ who were put under administration by CSA in September‚ will be re-instated — but CSA could challenge the decision.

“My lawyers have just called me and told me we have won the arbitration with costs‚” WPCA president Nic Kock told TimesLIVE.

Kock‚ an advocate‚ said he would study the finding closely before commenting further.

Another official said CSA’s legal team were considering their options‚ which could include taking the case on review.

CSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a decision announced on September 22‚ CSA took control of the WPCA’s board because of disagreements over a major construction project at Newlands.

CSA cited spectator safety concerns for the move‚ but it is believed poor communication between WPCA and CSA played a role in the impasse.

The project could be worth up to an estimated R800m when complete‚ and would make the WPCA significantly less financially dependent on CSA.

But‚ to get it built‚ the WPCA needed to borrow R81m from CSA — who have since called in the loan.

Although the WPCA’s board are not currently in control of the province’s affairs — CSA appointed former WPCA chief executive André Odendaal as administrator — day-to-day business proceeded as normal with current WPCA chief executive Nabeal Dien at the helm.

That has meant Newlands remains on track to host the second Test against England‚ which starts on January 3.

CSA are also fighting on another legal front — the South African Cricketers’ Association have launched a High Court action over a plan to restructure the domestic game that could see up to 70 professional players lose their jobs.

