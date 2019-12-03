Embattled Cricket SA CEO Moroe apologises for the chaos engulfing the organisation
Embattled Cricket South Africa chief executive officer Thabang Moroe has apologised for the chaotic events that have tarnished the organisation's name in the last few days.
The organisation revoked the accreditation of five journalists on Sunday‚ an unfortunate turn of events that played a part in the immediate resignation of independent board member Professor Shirley Zinn.
Such was the gravity of CSA's media faux pas that the organisation was summoned to a meeting by sponsors Standard Bank to give clarity in terms of what took place on Sunday with the journalists at Newlands and the Wanderers.
The organisation is also fighting a number of storms on many fronts‚ some being the lack of clarity in regards with the appointment of a director of cricket and the ongoing legal battle with the South African Cricketer's Association in regards with the restructuring of the domestic game.
Moroe said he recognised the severity of the error that led to journalists being banned from stadiums and the organisation will always support transparent reporting.
“I unreservedly apologise on behalf of Cricket South Africa for the erroneous process that led to journalists having accreditation revoked.
"I am proud to live in a free and fair South Africa where each and every one of us has the ability to compliment and criticise any organisation‚ including my own for my and/or my team’s efforts‚” Moroe said.
“Too many people have made the ultimate sacrifice for the privilege of free speech and I’d like to apologise to SANEF and all of your members for any harm that was caused during our accreditation error in judgement.
"We encourage transparent reporting of the highs and lows of Cricket South Africa and every South African institution - public or private.”
CSA were scheduled to have a press conference on Tuesday evening to clear the air in regards with events that have bedevilled the organisation.
However‚ that has been moved to Saturday afternoon as a board meeting has been called where Moroe said the organisation aims to provide more clarity on their decisions.
“The CSA Board is meeting for a special sitting‚ this Saturday.
"This will be immediately followed by a media conference to communicate the outcomes and next steps to South Africa via the media‚ including but not limited to the Director of Cricket role‚ team selection processes for the England tour‚ and all other Cricket South Africa issues relevant to the South African public‚” Moroe said.
“It is understandable that my job as CEO is always under the microscope.
"It’s not just for ethical reasons but for my love of cricket that I adhere to due process‚ especially during uncomfortable moments.
"This is evident with the ways in which we are working through a formal process in terms of our recent suspensions‚ and there seems to be consternation about the appointment of our new director of cricket.”