Embattled Cricket SA CEO Moroe apologises for the chaos engulfing the organisation

Embattled Cricket South Africa chief executive officer Thabang Moroe has apologised for the chaotic events that have tarnished the organisation's name in the last few days.

The organisation revoked the accreditation of five journalists on Sunday‚ an unfortunate turn of events that played a part in the immediate resignation of independent board member Professor Shirley Zinn.

Such was the gravity of CSA's media faux pas that the organisation was summoned to a meeting by sponsors Standard Bank to give clarity in terms of what took place on Sunday with the journalists at Newlands and the Wanderers.

The organisation is also fighting a number of storms on many fronts‚ some being the lack of clarity in regards with the appointment of a director of cricket and the ongoing legal battle with the South African Cricketer's Association in regards with the restructuring of the domestic game.

Moroe said he recognised the severity of the error that led to journalists being banned from stadiums and the organisation will always support transparent reporting.

“I unreservedly apologise on behalf of Cricket South Africa for the erroneous process that led to journalists having accreditation revoked.