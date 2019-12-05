Sunfoil calls for the removal of Cricket SA CEO Moroe and president Nenzani

The Willowton Group‚ the manufacturers of Sunfoil cooking oil and former South African Test match sponsors‚ have called for the removal of embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe and president Chris Nenzani as the administrative crisis in the organisation deepens.

In their statement‚ the Pietermaritzburg-based manufacturing group said the immediate action of the resignation of the chief executive should be effected in light of the issues that have afflicted cricket in South Africa.

“We the Willowton Group (Manufacturers of Sunfoil Cricket) call for the following immediate actions to be taken:

• Immediate resignation of CSA's CEO

• Immediate resignation of CSA's president

• Immediate reinstatement of the three suspended offcials

• Immediate reappointment of the two board members who have resigned

• Immediate appointment of a lead independent director

• Immediate independent audit and review to be conducted on CSA.

Sunfoil were the title sponsors of the Four-Day Franchise series and South Africa's home Test matches.

They came on board as sponsors at the height of the Nicholson Enquiry and continued well into CSA's recovery.

The issues mentioned in the statement which the Willowton Group deems are serious enough to have the chief executive removed include:

• The revoking of the accreditation of five journalists

• The breakdown of the CSA/ South Africa Cricketer's Association relationship

• The suspension of three CSA officials (chief operating officer Naasei Appiah‚ head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen and acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl)

• The mishandling of the director of cricket issue and

• Bringing CSA into disrepute

• Poor corporate governance by CSA

• The poor handling of the Western Province Cricket Association matter

• The restructuring of the domestic competition

• Failure to appoint a lead independent director to CSA's board

• The concentration of power in the CEO to make key appointments and decisions.