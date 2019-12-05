Cricket

WATCH | Magician Tabraiz Shamsi wows with sleight of hand trick on the cricket pitch

05 December 2019 - 11:46 By Ofentse Ratsie
Tabraiz Shamsi of the Paarl Rocks celebrates with a magic trick after taking a wicket during a Mzansi Super League match.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The Paarl Rocks slow left-arm chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has caused a social media stir following his breathtaking magical celebration against Durban Heat on Wednesday night at Boland Park.

Shamsi‚ who is a part-time magician‚ dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League encounter before repeating his magical celebration.

The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his back pocket using his left hand before it turns into a silver stick.

Users flocked to Twitter to demand more of such celebration from Shamsi.

