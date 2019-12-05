WATCH | Magician Tabraiz Shamsi wows with sleight of hand trick on the cricket pitch
05 December 2019 - 11:46
The Paarl Rocks slow left-arm chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has caused a social media stir following his breathtaking magical celebration against Durban Heat on Wednesday night at Boland Park.
Shamsi‚ who is a part-time magician‚ dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League encounter before repeating his magical celebration.
The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his back pocket using his left hand before it turns into a silver stick.
Users flocked to Twitter to demand more of such celebration from Shamsi.
Tabraiz Shamsi with the greatest celebration in sporting history. pic.twitter.com/o6UKtF0gS0— 𝕁𝕚𝕞 𝔸𝕣𝕟𝕠𝕥𝕥 (@jimarnott23) December 4, 2019