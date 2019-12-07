Cricket

Graeme Smith tying up CSA director role‚ Jacques Faul is acting CEO

07 December 2019 - 16:34 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Graeme Smith during the pre-match press conference at Sahara Park Newlands on February 28, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Long-serving Proteas Test captain Graeme Smith is in the process of concluding discussions for his appointment as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket while Titans chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul has been appointed as the acting CEO‚ replacing the suspended Thabang Moroe.

Sunday Times reported that the 38-year-old Smith‚ who represent South Africa as a player and captain in an international career that started in 2002‚ was going to be appointed in the critical position where he will be in charge of looking after all team-related aspects from a playing‚ administrative‚ logistical‚ selectorial and medical perspective.

Discussions with Smith are expected to be concluded in the coming week while Faul will be in an acting CEO capacity for the second time.

He first performed the role when he stood in for Gerald Majola in 2012‚ with Haroon Lorgat taking up the full time position.

Thabang Moroe has been suspended‚ partially bringing relief to an organisation that has been bleeding profusely because of repeated and wholesale administrative lapses.

Moroe‚ who was CSA’s vice-president before replacing Haroon Lorgat in 2018‚ has been put on leave with full pay.

He was suspended on Friday following reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.

This is a developing story ...

