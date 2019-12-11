Cricket SA: Five must-read stories on the mess

SA cricket is facing an uncertain future after Standard Bank pulled its sponsorship deal and Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe and the 12-member board, led by CSA president Chris Nenzani, were suspended over allegations of misconduct on December 6.

Board members resign

Cricket SA's board and finance chief Iqbal Khan resigned on December 4 after Prof Shirley Zinn quit the embattled organisation on December 2.

Khan attributed his resignation to “misconduct” on Moroe's part, whom he blamed for the majority of issues that have beset the organisation.