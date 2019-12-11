Cricket SA: Five must-read stories on the mess
SA cricket is facing an uncertain future after Standard Bank pulled its sponsorship deal and Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe and the 12-member board, led by CSA president Chris Nenzani, were suspended over allegations of misconduct on December 6.
Here are five must-read stories on the crisis:
Board members resign
Cricket SA's board and finance chief Iqbal Khan resigned on December 4 after Prof Shirley Zinn quit the embattled organisation on December 2.
Khan attributed his resignation to “misconduct” on Moroe's part, whom he blamed for the majority of issues that have beset the organisation.
Moroe's suspension
On Friday, TimesLIVE reported that Moroe was suspended after reports received by the social and ethics and audit and risk committees of the board. They related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.
His suspension partially closes the chapter on a chaotic week for CSA‚ which started with the revoking of accreditation of five journalists the weekend before Zinn and Khan's resignations.
Standard Bank pulls the plug
After 23 years, Standard Bank pulled its sponsorship deal, citing recent developments at CSA, a culmination of long-standing problems that had damaged its reputation.
Standard Bank chief marketing officer Thulani Sibeko was reported as saying that the decision was “not taken lightly”.
Attempt to gain trust
CSA announced on Monday that cricket commentator Graeme Smith was coming on board as director of cricket, adding that it would be a step in the right direction.
TimesLIVE reported that the former Proteas captain had, in principle, agreed to take up the position and was expected to put pen to paper this week.
More heads to roll at CSA
On Monday, CSA faced another meltdown when the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) called for the board to resign.
TimesLIVE reported that this was the second time in four days that the union had called for the removal of Moroe and the board.
Outgoing Saca CEO Tony Irish was quoted as saying: “no-one disagrees with the removal of the CEO‚ but to suggest that the buck stopped with him [Moroe] alone‚ and for the board to cling so desperately to power‚ is a matter for serious concern.”