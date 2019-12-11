Cricket

Cricket SA: Five must-read stories on the mess

11 December 2019 - 08:09 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Suspsedned Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

SA cricket is facing an uncertain future after Standard Bank pulled its sponsorship deal and Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe and the 12-member board, led by CSA president Chris Nenzani, were suspended over allegations of misconduct on December 6.

Here are five must-read stories on the crisis:

Board members resign

Cricket SA's board and finance chief Iqbal Khan resigned on December 4 after Prof Shirley Zinn quit the embattled organisation on December 2.

Khan attributed his resignation to “misconduct” on Moroe's part, whom he blamed for the majority of issues that have beset the organisation.

Another board member resigns as Cricket SA stumbles further into chaos

Crisis-riddled Cricket SA has been hit by another major setback, with the immediate resignation of independent board member Iqbal Khan on Wednesday ...
Moroe's suspension

On Friday, TimesLIVE reported that Moroe was suspended after reports received by the social and ethics and audit and risk committees of the board. They related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.

His suspension partially closes the chapter on a chaotic week for CSA‚ which started with the revoking of accreditation of five journalists the weekend before Zinn and Khan's resignations.

CSA suspend CEO Thabang Moroe on charges of misconduct

Cricket South Africa’s embattled chief executive officer Thabang Moroe has been suspended‚ partially bringing relief to an organisation that has been ...
Standard Bank pulls the plug

After 23 years, Standard Bank pulled its sponsorship deal, citing recent developments at CSA, a culmination of long-standing problems that had damaged its reputation.

Standard Bank chief marketing officer Thulani Sibeko was reported as saying that the decision was “not taken lightly”.

Another blow for Cricket SA as Standard Bank abandons sponsorship

Standard Bank have confirmed that they will not renew their contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the title sponsor for the Proteas when it ...
Attempt to gain trust

CSA announced on Monday that cricket commentator Graeme Smith was coming on board as director of cricket, adding that it would be a step in the right direction.

TimesLIVE reported that the former Proteas captain had, in principle, agreed to take up the position and was expected to put pen to paper this week.

Cricket SA begins bid to win back public trust

Cricket SA have begun the attempt to win back the public's trust and consultant Dave Richardson says bringing Graeme Smith on board as Director of ...
More heads to roll at CSA

On Monday, CSA faced another meltdown when the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) called for the board to resign.

TimesLIVE reported that this was the second time in four days that the union had called for the removal of Moroe and the board.

Outgoing Saca CEO Tony Irish was quoted as saying: “no-one disagrees with the removal of the CEO‚ but to suggest that the buck stopped with him [Moroe] alone‚ and for the board to cling so desperately to power‚ is a matter for serious concern.”

SA Cricketers’ Association calls for more heads to roll at CSA after Moroe's suspension

Crisis-riddled Cricket South Africa (CSA) is headed for a tailspin after the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) once again called for the entire board ...
