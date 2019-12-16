Cricket

Messy state of SA cricket isn't of much concern to England coach Silverwood

16 December 2019 - 15:36 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
England's cricket team coach Chris Silverwood talks to the media.
England's cricket team coach Chris Silverwood talks to the media.
Image: Sanka VIDANAGAMA / AFP

The messy current state of South African cricket isn't of much concern to England coach Chris Silverwood.

However‚ Silverwood expects the wounded hosts to be a far more dangerous opponent than people realise.

South Africa have a new coaching structure led by team director and former long-time wicket-keeper Mark Boucher‚ but they're on a dire run of five consecutive Test losses dating back to February when they lost 2-0 at home to Sri Lanka.

In October they were soundly trounced 3-0 by Virat Kohli's rampant Indian team‚ with two of those losses being by an innings.

Silverwood said they will have to see what kind of shape the SA Test side will be in‚ but they won't underestimate them.

“We'll find out when we get into the first Test.

"I believe there's a round of first-class cricket the lads will be involved in.

"However‚ it's more about concentrating on ourselves‚ getting our things into order and making sure we're in the best possible position when the first Test arrives‚” Silverwood said.

“Complacency is one thing we don't have and I expect South Africa to come out hard‚ and they're a proud nation.

"We expect them to come back hard in all departments and they will be hungry.”

Four of Silverwood's six Tests as a player came against South Africa during the 1999/2000 tour.

That remains the last time England have lost a series in South Africa.

Silverwood came up against Boucher in those games‚ one of them being the last one of the Old Millennium in 1999 at Kingsmead where Boucher's 108 played second fiddle to Gary Kirsten's monumental 275.

Silverwood expects South Africa to be as competitive as Boucher was.

“He was a fine player and I'm looking forward to what will be a hard fought contest.

"South Africa is a proud nation and we've seen that in many sports and it's going to be a hard-fought contest‚” Silverwood said.

England's Test side is as much of a work in progress as South Africa's‚ something Silverwood admitted frankly.

They were nearly upset by Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's before their batting malfunctioned repeatedly in the drawn Ashes series against Australia.

In their recent series against New Zealand‚ they came alive in dribs and drabs‚ but couldn't find the consistent performance to get a share of the series.

They will be engaged in a two-day game against a Cricket South Africa Invitational 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday and Wednesday to iron out kinks before the weekend's three-day game against South Africa A at the same venue.

“The one thing we really want to drive forward is the Test team and we'll put things in place that will help us do that.

"The New Zealand tour was part and parcel of that and we switched up the batting line-up and looked at new ways of doing things‚” Silverwood said.

“It's not reinventing the wheel by a long shot‚ but New Zealand was a great learning curve for us and we'll look to keep pushing on from there.

"The challenge is getting those first innings runs and as soon as we do that‚ we'll be very hard to beat.”

READ MORE:

Graeme Smith intends to leave the politics to those who know better

Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket Graeme Smith says his goal is to get the organisation's structures in fine fettle and leave the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Don't discount the possibility of AB de Villiers returning to the Proteas: Mark Boucher

Newly appointed Proteas team director Mark Boucher says the possibility of luring AB de Villiers back into international action shouldn't be ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Theunis de Bruyn dropped as Cricket SA cast selection net wide for England series

The selectorial net has been cast far and wide as the Proteas have six uncapped players in their Test squad for the first two Tests against England.
Sport
1 hour ago

Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA

Acting Proteas director of cricket Graeme Smith took a veiled swipe at suspended Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe yesterday. The former Test captain said ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  3. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
  4. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport
  5. Lucas Radebe on Kaizer Chiefs: 'They've got enough to win the PSL' Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Mark Boucher named Proteas team director Cricket
  2. Linda Zondi set for return as Proteas' chief selector Cricket
  3. Australia collapse late but remain in a strong position Sport
  4. From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test Cricket
  5. New Zealand quick Ferguson out for series, Boult likely for MCG test Cricket
  6. Spartans have the edge in MSL final Sport
  7. WATCH | Protea star Kagiso Rabada gets pranked in a wild 370Z ride Features
  8. Look out! Here comes Jofra Archer with speedballs Sport
  9. Calls for CSA board to be disbanded are 'nonsense', says EC cricket boss Cricket
  10. Sponsors Momentum issue an ultimatum to the defiant CSA board: Go or else... Cricket
X