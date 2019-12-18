Cricket

Mandla Mashimbyi has tough outing as he replaces Mark Boucher at Titans

18 December 2019 - 15:05 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Mandla Mashimbyi during the Tshwane Spartans media event.
Mandla Mashimbyi during the Tshwane Spartans media event.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Mandla Mashimbyi’s first assignment as the interim Titans head coach is not going to be an easy one as the Centurion-based franchise head down the N1 to face the Lions.

Mashimbyi‚ an excellent coach in his own right‚ has replaced Mark Boucher‚ who has moved up to the Proteas as the team director.

The 4-Day Franchise series resumes on Thursday with a full set of matches with the Lions hosting the Titans while the Cape Cobras move their four-day game against the Knights to Paarl.

With Kingsmead seemingly no longer the Boxing Day Test hosts‚ the ground will have to make do with the Dolphins/Warriors match.

Mashimbyi isn’t about to be making major changes in what’s going to be a critical week in SA cricket.

“There won’t be major changes in how things are done‚ it’s more about the players and making sure they tick all the boxes.

"I’m really looking forward to working with the boys and serving them as head coach‚” Mashimbyi said.

“I’m the type of coach who’s drawn to a person’s potential more than whom I see in their current state‚ so my goal is to get players to reach their potential and hopefully the guys understand and respond well to that.”

While there are coaching changes left‚ right and centre‚ the bigger view is the happenings at the Wanderers and the shape Aiden Markram will be in.

The opener‚ who struggled in the most recent Test series and injured himself in the Proteas‚ was named in the Proteas Test squad for the first two Tests.

Having not played any cricket since October‚ the opener is in dire need of game time.

Markram has been named in the Titans’ squad for the Lions game‚ an indication the wrist he fractured in India has healed and can cope with the demands of four-day cricket ahead of what will be a crucial series.

By all accounts‚ the national team players should have been playing in the four-day games.

With a new coaching management in place‚ however‚ the need of the players acquainting themselves with the new mentors before getting themselves into playing shape then becomes the prerequisite.

For Mashimbyi at the Titans‚ it’s a case of picking up where he’s left off‚ but without Boucher.

Such is the interim nature of South African cricket‚ Mashimbyi is one of three franchise coaches who is in an acting capacity.

Robin Peterson is holding down the fort in Port Elizabeth with the Warriors after Rivash Gobind left to join Afghanistan. Wandile Gwavu is heading up the Lions in Enoch Nkwe’s now permanent absence.

Ashwell Prince will be heading up the South Africa A side for this weekend’s game against England‚ meaning Faiek Davids will be standing in for him in Paarl.

READ MORE:

Messy state of SA cricket isn't of much concern to England coach Silverwood

The messy current state of South African cricket isn't of much concern to England coach Chris Silverwood.
Sport
2 days ago

Theunis de Bruyn dropped as Cricket SA cast selection net wide for England series

The selectorial net has been cast far and wide as the Proteas have six uncapped players in their Test squad for the first two Tests against England.
Sport
2 days ago

Saca dig in heels‚ turn down request to be on CSA's restructuring committee

The South African Cricketer’s Association (Saca) are standing their ground‚ saying they will not be part of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers's daughter loses battle against cancer Rugby
  2. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  3. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs to provide free tickets Soccer
  5. Chiefs lick their lips as Sundowns and Wits play to a draw in Durban Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. AB de Villiers' national team return gathers more speed Cricket
  2. Graeme Smith intends to leave the politics to those who know better Cricket
  3. The six Proteas Test squad newbies‚ and how they might fare Cricket
  4. Don't discount the possibility of AB de Villiers returning to the Proteas: Mark ... Cricket
  5. England batters get vital runs on opening day of SA tour Cricket
  6. Jacques Kallis makes a return to the Proteas Cricket
  7. From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test Cricket
  8. New Zealand quick Ferguson out for series, Boult likely for MCG test Cricket
  9. Davids powers Paarl Rocks to emphatic MSL final triumph against the Tshwane ... Cricket
X