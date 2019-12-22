Cricket

Azhar, Babar hit hundreds as Pakistan set Sri Lanka 476 to win

22 December 2019 - 11:07 By AFP
Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali reacts as he celebrates scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day.
Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali reacts as he celebrates scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day.
Image: Asif HASSAN / AFP

Skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam both completed hundreds on Sunday before Pakistan declared to set Sri Lanka a mammoth 476 to win the second and final Test in Karachi.

Azhar scored a return-to-form 118 for his 16th Test hundred while Azam smashed an unbeaten 100 as Pakistan declared at 555-3 at lunch on the fourth day with Mohammad Rizwan not out on 21.

Azam took a sharp single in the last over before lunch to complete his fourth Test hundred, and third in the last four matches, in 164 minutes with seven boundaries and a six.

It was only the second time in a Test innings that the top four in the order had all scored centuries after openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135) on Saturday. India against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2007 was the only previous occasion.

Fantastic four!
Fantastic four!
Image: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan will have five sessions to press for a 1-0 series win after the first Test ended in a draw due to bad weather in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, when Pakistan resumed at 395-2 Azhar smashed three boundaries off pace bowler Vishwa Fernando and then took two runs to complete his first century in 12 months.

Azhar added 148 for the third wicket with Azam as Sri Lankan bowlers toiled on a National stadium pitch which has eased out for batting.

Azhar was finally stumped off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after 11 boundaries in his 157-ball innings.

The Test series is the first in Pakistan since terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus suspended international cricket in the country in 2009.

READ MORE:

How to fix our crumbling cricket

Here's a 10-point plan that borrows from the World Cup-winning Springboks and even from Zondo
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Proteas ‘more optimistic than they’ve been for a while’, says skipper Faf

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has given the thumbs-up to the recent managerial shake-up at Cricket South Africa (CSA) and in the coaching structures ...
Sport
1 day ago

Successful U-19 World Cup can help CSA's floundering image

In setting the tone for the launch of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul thought it ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘How many games have they played?’ queries Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals his January transfer market thinking Soccer
  3. ‘Pirates fans were giving me headaches big time‚’ says Thamsanqa Gabuza Soccer
  4. Former Chiefs and Sundowns winger George Lebese given a lifeline in the USA Soccer
  5. Josef Zinnbauer wins his first match as Pirates coach Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Western Province Cricket Association calls for the immediate resignation of the ... Cricket
  2. Jacques Faul: CSA ‘match ready’ for the England series, but ... Cricket
  3. Faul dead-bats notion of Old Boys club now running CSA Cricket
  4. Interim Cricket SA chief executive Jacques Faul admits the game remains in ... Cricket
  5. New Proteas coach Mark Boucher's Test trial begins Sport
  6. Pressure on CSA increases: 'It’s only a matter of time before we garner enough ... Cricket
  7. Fresh ideas the key to unlocking Proteas’ batting potential‚ says Kallis Cricket
  8. England fulcrum Anderson creaked‚ then showed signs of fire in Benoni warm-up Cricket
  9. Fresh ideas the key to unlocking Proteas’ batting potential‚ says Kallis Cricket
  10. Former Proteas assistant coach Maketa: I don't know what Graeme Smith is ... Cricket
X