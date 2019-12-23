Cricket

Charl Langeveldt reveals who helped convince him to return to the SA national team

23 December 2019 - 16:30 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kagiso Rabada with bowling coach Charl Langeveldt during the SA Proteas squad training at Super Sport Park in Centurion on December 20 019.
Kagiso Rabada with bowling coach Charl Langeveldt during the SA Proteas squad training at Super Sport Park in Centurion on December 20 019.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was on holiday in Namibia when acting Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith started courting him to return to the national team.

Langeveldt was in the fifth month of a contract as bowling coach for Bangladesh‚ where he was working with Russell Domingo‚ when Smith made the call.

"“I was actually on holiday in Namibia and the signal was bad.

"The phone went on and I didn’t see it‚ so I phoned him (Smith) back but I couldn’t hear what he was trying to say‚” said Langeveldt.

“I texted him and in his reply he asked me if there was any chance they could get me back to the Proteas.

"I told him that he had to speak to them (Bangladesh) because I had only been there for five months‚ and I've enjoyed working with the players.

“Both parties were professional in the way they handled the whole thing.

"Bangladesh Cricket Board officials and Jacques Faul made it happen. It happened in a few days and I drove back from Namibia for six hours almost in the night to get to training.”

Langeveldt’s first assignment is getting the best out of frontline fast bowlers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada who will be supported by Beuran Hendricks‚ Dane Paterson‚ Dwaine Pretorius‚ Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo against England.

The Proteas are continuing with their preparations for the first of four Tests against England over the next two months in Centurion‚ Newlands‚ Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

The first Test starts at SuperSport Park on Boxing Day under the new coaching leadership of Mark Boucher‚ Enoch Nkwe‚ Jacques Kallis‚ Langeverldt and Justin Ontong.

Rabada said he was excited to have Langeveldt back in the Proteas fold and is looking forward to working with him again as they continue their mission of returning the team to the number one spot on the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

“It is nice to have Charl back‚" Rabada said.

"I really enjoyed working with him while he was working here previously.

"I learnt a lot from him tactically and it was easier to relate to him because he was also an international player.

"The thing that I like about him is that he is not too scientific and believes in players just being natural.

"It is good to have him back and he is good value in the change room.”

READ MORE:

How to fix our crumbling cricket

Here's a 10-point plan that borrows from the World Cup-winning Springboks and even from Zondo
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Proteas ‘more optimistic than they’ve been for a while’, says skipper Faf

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has given the thumbs-up to the recent managerial shake-up at Cricket South Africa (CSA) and in the coaching structures ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jacques Faul: CSA ‘match ready’ for the England series, but ...

Despite all the boardroom imbroglio Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) boss believes the organisation can still put on a show when the Proteas start their ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirms Tokelo Rantie has gone AWOL Soccer
  2. ‘How many games have they played?’ queries Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  3. Josef Zinnbauer wins his first match as Pirates coach Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals his January transfer market thinking Soccer
  5. 'When will this nonsense stop?': Rudiger wants racists punished Soccer

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall

Related articles

  1. New Proteas coach Mark Boucher's Test trial begins Sport
  2. Azhar, Babar hit hundreds as Pakistan set Sri Lanka 476 to win Cricket
  3. Successful U-19 World Cup can help CSA's floundering image Soccer
  4. Faul dead-bats notion of Old Boys club now running CSA Cricket
  5. Western Province Cricket Association calls for the immediate resignation of the ... Cricket
  6. Joe Root admits concern over sick England bowlers Cricket
  7. Interim Cricket SA chief executive Jacques Faul admits the game remains in ... Cricket
  8. Pressure on CSA increases: 'It’s only a matter of time before we garner enough ... Cricket
  9. Fresh ideas the key to unlocking Proteas’ batting potential‚ says Kallis Cricket
  10. Fresh ideas the key to unlocking Proteas’ batting potential‚ says Kallis Cricket
X