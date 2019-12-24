Cricket

England’s Ben Stokes a doubt for first test against SA after father taken ill

24 December 2019 - 11:53 By Reuters
Ben Stokes reacts after bowling to Ross Taylor during the fifth day of the second cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 3, 2019.
Ben Stokes reacts after bowling to Ross Taylor during the fifth day of the second cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 3, 2019.
Image: DAVID GRAY / AFP

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will spend Tuesday at the bedside of his father Ged, who is in a critical condition in hospital in Johannesburg.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Ged Stokes, a former New Zealand rugby league player, had suffered a “serious illness” on Monday.

The first test of the four-match series with South Africa starts in Centurion near Pretoria on Thursday.

"The all-rounder will not be at England’s training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father’s bedside," the ECB statement said.

Stokes, this month named BBC Sports Personality of the Year after his heroics in helping England lift the Cricket World Cup, is a vital member of the team, providing balance to the line-up as both a front-line batsman and bowler.

His potential absence for the test would be a major blow for an England side that has battled with illness in the camp in the build-up to the series, with bowlers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad missing both warm-up fixtures with flu.

They are in a race to be fit for the first test, but have come through net sessions on Sunday and Monday. 

READ MORE:

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander calls time on his international career

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket following a stellar career that saw him ...
Sport
1 day ago

Charl Langeveldt reveals who helped convince him to return to the SA national team

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was on holiday in Namibia when acting Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith started ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Retiring Vernon Philander a key member of golden generation

Vernon Philander may not always have attracted the headlines of some of his more heralded team-mates but he was a key member of what has been ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirms Tokelo Rantie has gone AWOL Soccer
  2. Agent delays the appointment of the new Springbok coach Rugby
  3. ‘How many games have they played?’ queries Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  4. 'When will this nonsense stop?': Rudiger wants racists punished Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'We are training on Christmas Day' Soccer

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!

Related articles

  1. Proteas ‘more optimistic than they’ve been for a while’, says skipper Faf Cricket
  2. New Proteas coach Mark Boucher's Test trial begins Sport
  3. Jacques Faul: CSA ‘match ready’ for the England series, but ... Cricket
  4. Joe Root admits concern over sick England bowlers Cricket
  5. Successful U-19 World Cup can help CSA's floundering image Soccer
  6. Faul dead-bats notion of Old Boys club now running CSA Cricket
  7. Western Province Cricket Association calls for the immediate resignation of the ... Cricket
  8. Interim Cricket SA chief executive Jacques Faul admits the game remains in ... Cricket
  9. Pressure on CSA increases: 'It’s only a matter of time before we garner enough ... Cricket
  10. Fresh ideas the key to unlocking Proteas’ batting potential‚ says Kallis Cricket
X