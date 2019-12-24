Batsman Rassie van der Dussen will make his Test debut for the Proteas in the opening match between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Boxing Day.

The 30-year-old Van der Dussen‚ who was one of the few players to impress during the ill-fated World Cup campaign a few months ago‚ will bat at number five in the absence of the injured Temba Bavuma. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon‚ captain Faf du Plessis said he is confident that Van der Dussen will make a seamless transition to the rigours of red ball cricket.

“Similar to ODI cricket‚ when he started for the Proteas he was a matured cricketer and someone who knew his game very well‚” said Du Plessis about Van der Dussen who has played 18 ODIs and nine T20s for the Proteas.

“He came into international cricket looking very comfortable‚ over the last season and a half has been very fruitful and he scored a lot of runs with the white ball cricket.

"We have been looking at him for a while and we want to see how he can fit in‚ but he is calm and composed with the bat.

"You can just see it sometimes that he is suited for international cricket and that’s been the case with him.

"It was easier to bring him into the team and I think he will be very much at home.”