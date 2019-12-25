Cricket

South Africa seek happy end to bad year against England

25 December 2019 - 10:00 By AFP
Vernon Philander will be playing in his last Test series for South Africa.
Vernon Philander will be playing in his last Test series for South Africa.
Image: Cricket SA/Twitter

South Africa will seek a happy end to what has been a miserable year for the country's cricket team when they play England in the first match of a World Test Championship series, starting at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

They will be playing at a ground which has been a fortress for the hosts, where they have won 19 of 24 Tests.

England, though, have bucked the trend, being involved in four of the five matches at the ground which have not ended in victory for South Africa - a win, albeit in contrived circumstances, and three draws.

Only once have South Africa come out on top against their oldest foes at Centurion, on England's previous tour four years when Kagiso Rabada, then aged 20, had match figures of 13 for 144 in what was a dead rubber game, with England having already won the series.

It is not only at Centurion where England have enjoyed success in South Africa. Cheered on by large groups of travelling supporters, they won series in 2004/05 and 2015/16 and shared the honours in 2009/10.

South Africa have not vanquished England at home since 1999/2000, when they had already secured the series before Hansie Cronje persuaded Nasser Hussain to seek a one-innings result after three full days had been lost to rain.

It was later revealed that Cronje, who was eventually banned after a corruption scandal, had been in contact with a bookmaker.

South African cricket has been in upheaval after a turbulent year during which the Proteas lost a home Test series against Sri Lanka - the first team other than England and Australia to win in South Africa - before enduring a miserable Cricket World Cup in England and Wales and being trounced 3-0 in their World Test Championship debut in India.

It has emerged that the World Cup campaign was undermined by interference from officials, while a long-running feud between Cricket South Africa and the South African Cricketers' Association culminated in calls, as yet unheeded, for the board to resign and the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe.

Since then, former captain Graeme Smith has been made interim director of cricket and Mark Boucher was named head coach. Boucher quickly brought in Jacques Kallis, South Africa's most-capped player, as batting consultant and a mood of optimism has emerged in the South African camp.

The reality, though, is that the South African team has been hit hard by the retirement of some of the country's all-time great players, including AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

The team is short on experience, especially in the batting, while the bowling stocks have been hit by injuries and the decision of several capable players to take up Kolpak contracts in England.

England also look vulnerable in their top-order batting, where three of their likely top six have yet to establish themselves fully as Test players, while the illness of front-line bowlers Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach has disrupted their preparations.

James Anderson, on his fourth Test tour of South Africa, is set to become only the second England player after Alastair Cook to appear in 150 Test matches.

Having recovered from a calf injury sustained at the start of the Ashes series against Australia in August, he will look to improve on a modest Test record in South Africa of 25 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 39.92.

Possible teams

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Dwaine Pretorius or Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England:

Joe Root (capt), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes or Sam Curran or Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Umpires:

Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire:

Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee:

Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

READ MORE:

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander calls time on his international career

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket following a stellar career that saw him ...
Sport
1 day ago

Charl Langeveldt reveals who helped convince him to return to the SA national team

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was on holiday in Namibia when acting Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith started ...
Sport
1 day ago

How to fix our crumbling cricket

Here's a 10-point plan that borrows from the World Cup-winning Springboks and even from Zondo
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirms Tokelo Rantie has gone AWOL Soccer
  2. Agent delays the appointment of the new Springbok coach Rugby
  3. 'When will this nonsense stop?': Rudiger wants racists punished Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'We are training on Christmas Day' Soccer
  5. Swimmer Natalie Du Toit in Sascoc debacle Sport

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!

Related articles

  1. England’s Ben Stokes a doubt for first test against SA after father taken ill Cricket
  2. Retiring Vernon Philander a key member of golden generation Cricket
  3. Azhar, Babar hit hundreds as Pakistan set Sri Lanka 476 to win Cricket
  4. Proteas ‘more optimistic than they’ve been for a while’, says skipper Faf Cricket
  5. New Proteas coach Mark Boucher's Test trial begins Sport
  6. Jacques Faul: CSA ‘match ready’ for the England series, but ... Cricket
  7. Joe Root admits concern over sick England bowlers Cricket
  8. Successful U-19 World Cup can help CSA's floundering image Soccer
  9. Faul dead-bats notion of Old Boys club now running CSA Cricket
  10. Western Province Cricket Association calls for the immediate resignation of the ... Cricket
X