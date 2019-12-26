Cricket

STUMPS | SA reach 277-9 on first day against England

26 December 2019 - 17:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At SuperSport Park
South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks after losing his wicket on day one of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2019.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks after losing his wicket on day one of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Quinton de  Kock scored a defiant 95 off 128 to help South Africa to a respectable score of 277/9 at stumps of day one of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

The left-hander contributed immensely with a knock that included 14 boundaries as he frustrated England front line bowlers James Anderson, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer to leave the Test balanced going into day two.

When he arrived at the crease in the second session, South Africa were struggling on 97/4 after the early dismissals of Dean Elgar, first ball of the innings, Aiden Markram (20), Zubayr Hamza (39) and Rassie van der Dussen (6).

He immediately got on with the rebuilding job alongside Faf du Plessis, with whom he shared a partnership of 14 runs, before the South African skipper was removed by Stuart Broad having scored 29.

After Du Plessis’ dismissal, De Kock was joined by Dwaine Pretorius and they continued to keep the scoreboard ticking until their useful partnership of 87 was broken by Curran.

De Kock continued with Vernon Philander, which whom he shared a partnership of 47, until he was dismissed agonisingly five runs shy of his sixth Test century when he was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Curran.

Earlier in the day, it was utter frustration for the Proteas as they got off to a worst possible start with Elgar out without scoring while Markram, Hamza, Du Plessis, Pretorius managed to get starts but failed to convert them into bigger scores.

Philander ended the day unbeaten on 28 while the other contributors to the Proteas’ cause were Kagiso Rabada with 12 while Van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj scored six each.

The key destroyer for England was the stocky left handed fast bowler Curran who returned with impressive figures of 4/57 and he was responsible for the demise of Markram, Van der Dussen, Pretorius and De Kock.

Other contributors to the wickets column for England were Broad with the three scalps of Hamza, Du Plessis and Rabada while Anderson, who was playing in his 150th Test match, accounted for Elgar and Jofra Archer removed Keshav Maharaj.

In what was a hot day in the capital, England bowlers Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes were forced to leave the field at some stage to receive medical attention as they struggled with dehydration.

Philander and Anrich Nortje will continue to bat on the morning of day two and they are faced with the tough job of stretching South Africa’s lead further to make it difficult for England to come back.

READ MORE:

South Africa seek happy end to bad year against England

South Africa will seek a happy end to what has been a miserable year for the country's cricket team when they play England in the first match of a ...
Sport
1 day ago

England’s Ben Stokes a doubt for first test against SA after father taken ill

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will spend Tuesday at the bedside of his father Ged, who is in a critical condition in hospital in Johannesburg.
Sport
2 days ago

Ben Stokes rejoins England team as ill father does better

All-rounder Ben Stokes practised with the England team on Wednesday ahead of the first Test against South Africa, starting at SuperSport Park on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pirates’ new coach Zinnbauer: 'Before I came here I watched the games on DVDs' Soccer
  2. Pule Ekstein back in South Africa Soccer
  3. STUMPS | SA reach 277-9 on first day against England Cricket
  4. Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined with ankle injury Soccer
  5. Pitso mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns go to war Soccer

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!

Related articles

  1. Rassie van der Dussen to make his Test debut when Proteas face England on ... Cricket
  2. England win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test Cricket
  3. South Africa struggle after first-ball England breakthrough Cricket
  4. Retiring Vernon Philander a key member of golden generation Cricket
  5. Charl Langeveldt reveals who helped convince him to return to the SA national ... Cricket
  6. Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander calls time on his international career Cricket
  7. Quinton de Kock leads a fight back against England on day one at tea Cricket
  8. Injured photographer delays play on first day of SA-England test match Cricket
  9. How to fix our crumbling cricket Opinion & Analysis
  10. Azhar, Babar hit hundreds as Pakistan set Sri Lanka 476 to win Cricket
  11. Proteas ‘more optimistic than they’ve been for a while’, says skipper Faf Cricket
X