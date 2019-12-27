Rabada and Philander produce fast bowling masterclass against England

Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander produced a breathtaking spell of fast bowling as South Africa dominated the first session of day two of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis used his two frontline seamers for the opening eleven overs and the most destructive and economical was Philander, who ended his first five overs without conceding a single run while taking a crucial wicket.

At lunch, England were on 60/2 with Philander and Rabada having removed openers Rory Burns (9) and Dom Sibley (4) respectively during the early stages of the session.

Philander, whose movement was almost to a tee, got the first wicket of Burns when he was caught behind by Quinton de Kock and the raw pace of Rabada was too good for Sibley a few overs later. Both dismissals came off the slightest of edges as the Proteas got a perfect start.