Always expect the unexpected in full anticipation of a surprising twist in Centurion
Strange things happen when South Africa are drawn into Test battle at this ground north of Midrand‚ south of Pretoria.
Often you are left feeling neither here nor there.
You just have to expect the unexpected in full anticipation of a surprising twist.
You might just see one innings in the Test as was the case in 1995 when England’s Graeme Hick got onto the front foot and stayed there in the drawn match.
You might also witness a team forfeit their second innings in a rain affected Test match to set the match on a course where a result was suddenly possible.
In 2000‚ five years after their maiden Test at Centurion‚ England‚ following a charitable declaration from South Africa captain Hansie Cronje won by two wickets.
Breathtaking #Centurion sunset. #RandomPics pic.twitter.com/UIO4SAPnWP— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 27, 2019
Even Nasser Hussein‚ the then England captain‚ was surprised by the 249 target they were set at around three and a half to the over.
England got the runs with two wickets in hand but unbeknown to those in attendance‚ however‚ was the 5,000 pounds and leather jacket Cronje received for ensuring the match did not end in a draw.
It hugely contributed to his fall from grace.
That Test defeat was one of only two South Africa suffered in the 24 Tests they’ve played at this ground.
The second defeat came in 2014 when Australia‚ or more to the point Mitchell Johnson‚ pulverised the Proteas.
#SuperSportPark never disappoint. #BoxingDayTest #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/W2yXCPdfbD— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 26, 2019
Johnson bagged 12 wickets in a show of unmitigated hostility that had the locals jumping around the crease.
This may only be the first Test of a four-match series‚ but already this clash is proving one of attrition.
England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler became the latest player to be afflicted by a bug that has seen three other players quarantined back at the team’s hotel.
The South Africans may have escaped the bug but they are not free of orthopaedic upheaval.
Opener Aiden Markram did himself a mischief on Friday and before the start of play news filtered through that he will take no further part in the series.
#FafduPlessis starts the defence of their 375 total with three slips and a gully. pic.twitter.com/b94u1P1pmM— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2019
Markram sustained a fracture to his fourth left finger.
“We arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation‚” read a press release which may as well have been a description of how the pitch was going to behave for the rest of the match.
As was the case with the Cronje affair all those years ago‚ things aren’t always what they seem here.
Just when it looked as if the game would struggle to get to day four the pitch hardened and the batsmen started dropping anchor.
On day two on Friday 15 wickets went down and the expectation under leaden skies before the start of day on Saturday was that the bowlers would continue to hold sway.
However‚ the Proteas‚ four down overnight with night watchman Anrich Nortje and debutant Rassie van der Dussen at the crease‚ had a bit to do before the hosts could declare themselves in a position of strength.
#Proteas fast bowler #AnrichNortje says they must focus on the basics against #England on day four (Sunday). #BoxingDayTest #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/aCitryVyf9— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2019
Nortje proved the perfect foil to Van der Dussen as the pair frustrated England for much of the morning session.
Their partnership helped put South Africa in a position of strength but then a strange thing happened.
In pursuit of 376 England made a determined start and were 255 shy of that total when stumps were drawn on day three.
They have brought the match back to the realm of a contest but in this odd place that is neither in Pretoria or Johannesburg‚ nothing can be taken for granted‚ or at face value.