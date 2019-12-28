Strange things happen when South Africa are drawn into Test battle at this ground north of Midrand‚ south of Pretoria.

Often you are left feeling neither here nor there.

You just have to expect the unexpected in full anticipation of a surprising twist.

You might just see one innings in the Test as was the case in 1995 when England’s Graeme Hick got onto the front foot and stayed there in the drawn match.

You might also witness a team forfeit their second innings in a rain affected Test match to set the match on a course where a result was suddenly possible.

In 2000‚ five years after their maiden Test at Centurion‚ England‚ following a charitable declaration from South Africa captain Hansie Cronje won by two wickets.