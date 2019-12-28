Cricket

Finger injury rules Aiden Markram out of Test series against England

28 December 2019 - 11:18 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At SuperSport Park
Aiden Markram plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and England at The SuperSport Park stadium at Centurion near Pretoria on December 27, 2019.
Aiden Markram plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and England at The SuperSport Park stadium at Centurion near Pretoria on December 27, 2019.
Image: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

SA’s opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after sustaining a finger injury.

Markram‚ who has only scored 22 runs in his two Boxing Day Test innings‚ sustained a fracture to his fourth left finger which requires surgery.

He is expected to be out of action for about six weeks and is scheduled to go under the knife early next week.

The injury took place during day two of the Test match that is currently underway at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Cricket South Africa chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra confirmed the news on Saturday.

“Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger‚” Manjra said in a statement.

“After consulting with a number of hand specialists (on Friday) we arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation.

"This would mean him unfortunately missing the rest of the series against England.

"We feel for Aiden who worked extremely hard to come through his previous hand fracture sustained in India to be Test match ready.”

Meanwhile‚ England team management confirmed before the start of day three on Saturday that wicket-keeper Jos Buttler is unwell and his place has been taken by Johnny Bairstow for the morning session.

In other news from the visitors' camp‚ Jack Leach‚ Chris Woakes and Mark Wood remain in quarantine at the team hotel together with security manager Sam Dickason and digital manager Greg Stobart.

On the positive side‚ Ollie Pope has recovered from the sickness bug and is scheduled to train at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

READ MORE:

England win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Boxing Day.
Sport
2 days ago

South Africa struggle after first-ball England breakthrough

England took a South African wicket with the opening delivery of their test series on Thursday and added two more relatively quickly to leave their ...
Sport
2 days ago

Philander urges umpires to make the right calls for the sake of the game after controversy

The second day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Friday ended in controversy after England fast bowler Jofra Archer flirted with a ban for ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pule Ekstein back in South Africa Soccer
  2. Pirates’ new coach Zinnbauer: 'Before I came here I watched the games on DVDs' Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns go to war Soccer
  4. STUMPS | SA reach 277-9 on first day against England Cricket
  5. Injured photographer delays play on first day of SA-England test match Cricket

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019

Related articles

  1. New Zealand lose early wickets as Australia take charge of second Test Cricket
  2. South Africa seek happy end to bad year against England Cricket
  3. STUMPS | Vernon Philander puts on a show in Centurion Cricket
  4. Rabada and Philander produce fast bowling masterclass against England Cricket
  5. First Test between SA and England evenly balanced‚ says Quinton de Kock Cricket
  6. STUMPS | SA reach 277-9 on first day against England Cricket
  7. Quinton de Kock leads a fight back against England on day one at tea Cricket
X