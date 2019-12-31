South Africa coach Mark Boucher has said that the impressive 107-run win over England during the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park ranks up there with the best moments he has experienced with the Proteas.

Boucher‚ who oversaw his first Test win as Proteas coach‚ added that it’s a good feeling to be back in the South Africa dressing room after his playing career came to an abrupt end with an eye injury in 2012.

“I have played quite a few Test matches for SA and there have been a couple of good ones‚ but certainly this is up there‚” he said.

“Especially where we have been – it’s has been a hectic two weeks but we put in a lot of hard work as the coaching staff and the management as well.

“This is just a reward for the hard work with the players and I am very happy with the way guys went out.

“We said that we want to instill confidence back into the players and seeing them walk off the field with smiles was a sign of a sense of belief that we can win Test matches against very good teams.”

Though he praised the players for the manner in which they carried themselves during preparations and the first Test match‚ Boucher warned that there is still a long way to go before SA are the best team in the world – his ultimate aim.

“I understand that there is still a long way to go but hopefully we can take this momentum forward‚” he said.