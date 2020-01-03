Cricket

Faf du Plessis loses fifth toss in a row‚ as England bat

03 January 2020
South African Captain Faf du Plessis tosses the coin as England captain Joe Root calls and Match referee Andy Pycroft during day 1 of the International Test Series 2019/20 game between South Africa and England at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 3 January 2020.
England won the toss and had first use of a straw-coloured but decent-looking surface at Newlands for the second Test.

It is the fifth consecutive toss that Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has lost since the tour of India in October last year – where he lost all three.

With Rory Burns missing the rest of the series with an ankle injury he sustained playing football while England were warming up on Thursday afternoon before their training session‚ Zak Crawley replaces him at the top.

The 21-year old will be partnering Dom Sibley at the top of the order‚ with spinner Dom Bess coming in for fast bowler Jofra Archer‚ who didn't recover from an elbow injury.

Ollie Pope came in as a middle-order replacement for the struggling Jonny Bairstow.

South Africa’s sole change remained straight-forward from the successful first Test with Cape Cobras opener Pieter Malan replacing the injured Aiden Markram.

Teams:

South Africa: Pieter Malan‚ Dean Elgar‚ Zubayr Hamza‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Faf du Plessis (C)‚ Quinton de Kock (WK)‚ Dwaine Pretorius‚ Vernon Philander‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortje

England: Dom Sibley‚ Zak Crawley‚ Joe Denly‚ Joe Root (C)‚ Ben Stokes‚ Ollie Pope‚ Jos Buttler (WK)‚ Sam Curran‚ Dom Bess‚ Stuart Broad‚ James Anderson

