Cricket

England forge ahead against SA on a cloudy third morning in Cape Town

05 January 2020 - 13:10 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Anrich Nortje reacts after losing his wicket to James Anderson.
Anrich Nortje reacts after losing his wicket to James Anderson.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

In the 2010 New Year's Test between SA and England‚ James Anderson took a five-wicket haul.

A decade later and on the very same occasion‚ Anderson took another one as England forged ahead against SA on a cloudy third morning in Cape Town.

With England dismissing SA for 223 20 minutes after play resumed‚ they pressed on to 52/1 with Dom Sibley (18*) and Joe Denly (9*) looking comfortable at the crease.

England's lead stands at a threatening 98‚ even though the pitch didn't display its customary new ball venom.

They did lose the belligerent Zak Crawley (25)‚ who was keen to get on with the game‚ but the fact they've only lost one wicket means they've got a decent opportunity to put together a serious‚ if not a potentially series-tying lead.

Anderson‚ who at the end of day two dismissed Keshav Maharaj with what became the last ball of the day‚ got rid of Kagiso Rabada first ball to be on a hat-trick.

However‚ his radar malfunctioned for the hat-trick ball to Anrich Nortje.

England's record wicket-taker didn't have to wait too long for his 28th five-wicket haul when Nortje was caught by Ben Stokes at second slip.

It was also Stokes's fifth catch of the innings‚ making him the first England player and 12th overall to take five outfield catches in an innings.

While Sibley was content to keep an end safe‚ Crawley drilled two fours in the first over of the second innings.

His counter-attack that contained five fours had the potential of derailing the hosts but Rabada (1/25) had him marching back to the sheds when he coaxed an edge that was well caught by Quinton de Kock.

Perhaps‚ Crawley's urgency was based on the realisation that with the difficult nature of the surface‚ getting runs quickly before getting out is a feasible option.

However‚ there's still time left in the game to let the surface deteriorate.

The sun that baked the pitch on days one and two wasn't there but England will know they're in the pound seat with two sessions remaining in the game.

READ MORE:

SA and England struggle for runs and wickets in second test

As the hot summer sun beat down on what Faf du Plessis described as the home of cricket on the day before the game, it wasn't the game itself that ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Dwaine Pretorius sees 350 as a par score for Newlands wicket

In the search for a blockbusting all-rounder, South Africa have currently settled on one who is living his Test dream. That happens to be Dwaine ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barmy Army, beer snakes and a hadeda in the crosshairs at Newlands

A beer snake at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will most probably get you kicked out of the ground, but not at Newlands.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ekstein‚ Ngoma‚ Chabalala – rumours swirl as PSL transfer window opens Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns target former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Knowledge Musona Soccer
  3. Barmy Army, beer snakes and a hadeda in the crosshairs at Newlands Cricket
  4. All the feels | Siya Kolisi meets the man who paid for his schooling: 'I ... Rugby
  5. Sundowns know what they must do to reel in PSL leaders Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage

Related articles

  1. The black batsman's burden Sport
  2. Big Vern deserves a rousing Newlands farewell Sport
  3. Proteas have to work for wickets in first session at Newlands Cricket
  4. SA's record at ground by the mountain leaves England a hill to climb Cricket
  5. SA-born Marnus Labuschagne heads for the stars Sport
  6. England cricket board backs plans for four-day Tests Soccer
  7. England lose their Joes as Proteas suffer catching issues at slip Cricket
X