Cricket

England well placed on the third day at Newlands

05 January 2020 - 15:54 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dean Elgar cuts a frustrated figure on day three.
Dean Elgar cuts a frustrated figure on day three.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

England lost one Joseph but replaced him with another as they went to tea well placed on 109/2 on the third day.

Their lead gradually swelled to 155 as they made use of the time available in the Test.

Captain Joe Root (7*) and Dom Sibley (44*) now have the task of seeing England through to stumps and take the game away from South Africa.

Seven sessions remain in this match as England decided to invest in batting time in order to weigh down SA's bowling attack.

Had Joe Denly not mistimed his hook shot off Anrich Nortje (1/24) to Dwaine Pretorius at deep fine leg‚ it would have represented the perfect session for the visitors.

Without finding the crack that caused plenty of headaches‚ Nortje steamed in with pace‚ accuracy and hostility from the Wynberg End.

With the sun that beat down on the first two days absent‚ fatigue wasn't an issue.

Denly‚ who shared a solid 73-run partnership second wicket partnership with Sibley off 198 balls‚ resisted a number of temptations.

The short ball sent to him was one too many and he guided it to Pretorius.

From a wicket perspective‚ that was SA's sole success as run containment had to be the order of the day.

Sibley's innings spanned 128 balls while Denly's was 111. If anything‚ England have had issues batting time and bedding in for big totals.

They only scored 57 runs in the 28 overs‚ but the new ball‚ the claimer of so many wickets in the first two days‚ had to be blunted.

Denly and Sibley did that with some success‚ even though SA's bowlers consistently threatened on and just outside off-stump.

The series‚ though‚ has also shown a trend of a clump of wickets falling on the first two days before the pitch suddenly behaving on the third day.

Interestingly‚ the cloud cover that blanketed Newlands didn't encourage any swing‚ but South Africa did their best to keep a lid on things as the fourth innings target gets stiffer by the moment.

How England approach the third evening will most probably give an indication of how much they want SA to chase and when do they want them to bat.

With Ben Stokes and the other Joseph in Jos Buttler known to take the game away from opponents‚ England are well set for a launch that could take a fourth innings chase out of the equation.

In this very same Test‚ 10 of the 22 wickets that have tumbled in this game have come in the evening session.

READ MORE:

SA and England struggle for runs and wickets in second test

As the hot summer sun beat down on what Faf du Plessis described as the home of cricket on the day before the game, it wasn't the game itself that ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Dwaine Pretorius sees 350 as a par score for Newlands wicket

In the search for a blockbusting all-rounder, South Africa have currently settled on one who is living his Test dream. That happens to be Dwaine ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barmy Army, beer snakes and a hadeda in the crosshairs at Newlands

A beer snake at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will most probably get you kicked out of the ground, but not at Newlands.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ekstein‚ Ngoma‚ Chabalala – rumours swirl as PSL transfer window opens Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns target former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Knowledge Musona Soccer
  3. Barmy Army, beer snakes and a hadeda in the crosshairs at Newlands Cricket
  4. All the feels | Siya Kolisi meets the man who paid for his schooling: 'I ... Rugby
  5. Sundowns know what they must do to reel in PSL leaders Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage

Related articles

  1. The black batsman's burden Sport
  2. Big Vern deserves a rousing Newlands farewell Sport
  3. Proteas have to work for wickets in first session at Newlands Cricket
  4. SA's record at ground by the mountain leaves England a hill to climb Cricket
  5. SA-born Marnus Labuschagne heads for the stars Sport
  6. England forge ahead against SA on a cloudy third morning in Cape Town Cricket
  7. Aussies take control of New Zealand Test after Lyon takes five Cricket
X