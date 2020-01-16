Cricket

Crawley, Sibley give England solid start at lunch on day one of third Test against SA

16 January 2020 - 12:52 By AFP
Anrich Nortje hit England opener in the chest early on as he managed to get the ball to lift off on a rather placid pitch at St Goerges Park.
Anrich Nortje hit England opener in the chest early on as he managed to get the ball to lift off on a rather placid pitch at St Goerges Park.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley gave England a solid start on the first day of the third Test against South Africa at St George's Park in the windy city of Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

England were 61 for no wicket at lunch after captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat on a placid pitch on a hot, sunny day.

The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

Crawley was on 20 not out while Sibley had scored 30.

It was the sixth successive Test toss lost by South African captain Faf du Plessis and early indications were that his team were in for a long struggle.

As early as the seventh over, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was standing up to the stumps to Vernon Philander's bowling because of the lack of pace from the surface, while there was no swing or movement off the surface.

It came as a surprise shortly before lunch when fast bowler Anrich Nortje got a ball to lift quickly enough to strike Sibley in the chest.

South Africa picked new cap Dane Paterson as a specialist fast bowler in place of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

"He's a skiddy bowler who hits the top of the stumps," said Du Plessis, who surprisingly decided that Paterson would share the new ball with Philander, with the quicker Kagiso Rabada and Nortje having to wait for their turn.

England brought back fast bowler Mark Wood in place of the injured James Anderson.

Wood has not played since the Cricket World Cup final in July because of a knee injury but has been working on his fitness since the beginning of the tour.

Wood has not played in a red-ball match since a Test series in the West Indies last February.

READ MORE:

Under-19 Cricket World Cup: We look at the strong Asian block

At any International Cricket Council tournament‚ the Asian block is always one to worry about considering how well India‚ Pakistan and to an extent‚ ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Mahatlane wants his charges to control big moments at under-19 Cricket World Cup

Greater game awareness will be crucial to South Africa’s prospects in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup that starts on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

Ben Stokes named World Player of the Year, Pat Cummins takes Test honours

Ben Stokes was named ICC Player of the Year on Wednesday after a red-hot 12 months during which the all-rounder helped England to a maiden 50-overs ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane reveals why he targets Chiefs with controversial ... Soccer
  3. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  4. Mosimane says Mokwena left with the Sundowns 'classified book' when he joined ... Soccer
  5. Safa stop ref Gomes from handling Tunisia game between Esperance and Etoile ... Soccer

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results

Related articles

  1. The St George's Park brass band braces for the Barmy Army Cricket
  2. AB de Villiers: I've been talking to 'Bouch'‚ Graeme Smith and Faf back home Cricket
  3. Five factors that could influence the third Test between SA and England Cricket
  4. Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe confident Bavuma will captain SA in the ... Cricket
  5. SA to wait for the right moment to 'rev it up' against England’s Buttler‚ says ... Cricket
  6. Jofra Archer out as England win toss and elect to bat Cricket
  7. Faf du Plessis confirms he's 'keen' for AB De Villiers to play in the ICC T20 ... Cricket
X