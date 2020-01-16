Cricket

Jofra Archer out as England win toss and elect to bat

16 January 2020 - 10:30 By Reuters
South African captain Faf du Plessis has lost the toss in the past six matches in a row.
South African captain Faf du Plessis has lost the toss in the past six matches in a row.
Image: © Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

England left out Jofra Archer and picked Mark Wood to replace James Anderson as they won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat on the opening day of the third test against South Africa at St George’s Park.

Archer, Wood and Chris Woakes had been in contention to replace Anderson, who went home after the second test in Cape Town as a broken rib cut short his tour.

Archer missed the second test, which England won by 189 runs, because of an elbow injury which flared up again on Wednesday in practice before the third test.

Wood got the nod ahead of Woakes on a pitch where reverse swing is a possibility, depending on the direction of the wind.

Wood has only just returned from injury himself -- having not been in contention for the first two tests on tour in South Africa -- and is playing his first test in almost a year since achieving career best figures of 5-41 against the West Indies in St Lucia last February.

“It is a surface that could deteriorate so we want to make good use of it up front,” said England captain Joe Root.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has now lost six successive tosses and is immediately on the backfoot with the four-match series level at 1-1.

“It would have been tough to decide what to do because with the wind there is a bit of swing on day one, but if I won the toss I would have batted first too,” Du Plessis added.

South Africa handed a debut to 30-year-old Dane Paterson, who is the top bowler in domestic cricket and seen as likely to make good use of the conditions in Port Elizabeth.

He takes the place of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

It is England’s 500th overseas test, 83 of which have been played in South Africa. They have a positive record of 32 wins, 31 draws and 20 defeats in the country.

Teams:

South Africa:

Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson.

England:

Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood. 

READ MORE:

Under-19 Cricket World Cup: We look at the strong Asian block

At any International Cricket Council tournament‚ the Asian block is always one to worry about considering how well India‚ Pakistan and to an extent‚ ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Mahatlane wants his charges to control big moments at under-19 Cricket World Cup

Greater game awareness will be crucial to South Africa’s prospects in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup that starts on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

Ben Stokes named World Player of the Year, Pat Cummins takes Test honours

Ben Stokes was named ICC Player of the Year on Wednesday after a red-hot 12 months during which the all-rounder helped England to a maiden 50-overs ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane reveals why he targets Chiefs with controversial ... Soccer
  3. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  4. Safa stop ref Gomes from handling Tunisia game between Esperance and Etoile ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Kenyan international Akumu Agay Soccer

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results

Related articles

  1. The St George's Park brass band braces for the Barmy Army Cricket
  2. AB de Villiers: I've been talking to 'Bouch'‚ Graeme Smith and Faf back home Cricket
  3. Five factors that could influence the third Test between SA and England Cricket
  4. Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe confident Bavuma will captain SA in the ... Cricket
  5. SA to wait for the right moment to 'rev it up' against England’s Buttler‚ says ... Cricket
  6. Jofra Archer out as England win toss and elect to bat Cricket
  7. Faf du Plessis confirms he's 'keen' for AB De Villiers to play in the ICC T20 ... Cricket
  8. Faf du Plessis: 'I’m not getting into a battle between myself and Temba' Cricket
X