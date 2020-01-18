South Africa U19 captain Bryce Parsons has no option but to look forward to their next match against Canada on Wednesday after their embarrassing reverse against Afghanistan on Friday.

In the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup opener at the Diamond Oval‚ South Africa were bundled out for 129 and lost the game by seven wickets with 150 balls remaining.

Parsons said the hard work they put in before the tournament went unrewarded‚ but they have to move on to their next game.

They'll be up against Canada in Potchefstroom in a game that may determine whether they move to the Plate or Super League play-off section.

“It's disappointing because we've worked hard and we've put in a lot of preparation in terms of cricket in the past few months. We're not going to look too much into the result because we've got two big games coming up‚” Parsons said.

“They are two must win games against Canada and the United Arab Emirates. We're looking forward because we have no time to dwell on what happened in this game. The result was disappointing but we have to move on.”

Spin was again the downfall for South Africa as eight of their 10 wickets were claimed by spin.

Six were taken by leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari‚ who's mesmerizing nine-over spell was too much for the hosts to bear.

Parsons had top-scored with 40 and shared a 55-run second-wicket stand with Luke Beaufort that steadied the hosts after the loss of two early wickets.

When both were dismissed by left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad‚ Ghafari kicked the door down and mopped up the rest of the batting order.

Parsons admitted they struggled against the spinners‚ but also said his unconverted start let the team down.

“We struggled against spin and the two leg-spinners bowled very well. Their left-arm wrist-spinner bowled a number of googlies and our batsmen battled to read them. We struggled in that department‚ but Luke and I were picking them‚ which is why we should have kicked on and we should have scored runs‚” Parsons said.

“We were disappointed with 129 but we knew Afghanistan were bowled out for 44 in one of the warm up games. If we took early wickets‚ we knew we'd have a chance‚ but their openers batted really well and from there‚ it was tough to break through on quite a flat wicket.”

While Afghanistan's coach Rais Ahmadzai was already looking ahead to the two remaining fixtures against the United Arab Emirates and Canada‚ he was all too happy to let Ghafari enjoy his moment.

Ahmadzai has an experienced side that did well in the previous tournament while also containing a Test-capped player in Ibrahim Zadran.

Ghafari isn't one of the seasoned players in the squad‚ but the Shane Warne adherent is talented and dominated the hosts in the same way his idol used to.

Afghanistan is fast becoming a haven for quality leg-spinners led by Rashid Khan and in conceding only one four in his nine four while bowling 40 dot balls‚ the wrist-spin cupboard won't running dry any time soon for Afghanistan.

Ghafari was happy with his and the teams effort.

“Six wickets at U19 level in the first match of the tournament is special. It gives me a lot of confidence and belief in my spin bowling. I always thought that if I bowled in the right area‚ I'll get the result‚” Ghafari said.

“It was a very good win‚ especially beating them here in South Africa. It wasn't easy though and the boys did very well on the day.”