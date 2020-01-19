Cricket

Zimbabwe make steady start in first home Test since 2017

19 January 2020 - 13:59 By AFP
Zimbabwe's Prince Masvaure (C) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal (L) and umpire Nitin Menon walks past him during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on January 19, 2020.
Image: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zimbabwe made sedate progress and reached lunch at 62 without loss against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in Harare on Sunday in their first home Test since 2017.

Prince Masvaure compiled a watchful 42 and will resume the afternoon session alongside debutant Kevin Kasuza, unbeaten on 20, in Zimbabwe's first Test in 14 months.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams elected to bat first despite overcast skies at the Harare Sports Club as the hosts handed Test debuts to three players -- opening batsman Kasuza, left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu and seam bowler Victor Nyauchi.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal returned for Sri Lanka, having missed the entire Pakistan series, while Angelo Mathews was also included in an experienced side led by Dimuth Karunaratne.

The two-Test tour was only announced by the Sri Lankan cricket board earlier this week.

Zimbabwe were readmitted as an ICC member last October following a three-month suspension over political interference.

The Sri Lanka games represent their first Tests since a 1-1 series draw in Bangladesh in November 2018.

Zimbabwe last played a Test at home against the West Indies in October 2017.

