Cricket

SA crash to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England

Keshav Maharaj took England captain Joe Root‚ who finished with four wickets‚ for an incredible 28 in one over to equal the most runs ever conceded in six balls of Test cricket

20 January 2020 - 12:46 By Alvin Reeves At St Georges Park
The England cricket team leaves the field after their victory over South Africa on the fifth day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and England at the St George's Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth on January 20, 2020.
The England cricket team leaves the field after their victory over South Africa on the fifth day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and England at the St George's Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth on January 20, 2020.
Image: Richard Huggard / AFP

SA’s tail displayed some fight on the final morning but the hosts still ended up crashing to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The visitors needed most of the morning session to take the final four wickets they needed to dismiss the hosts for 237 and go 2-1 up in the series with the final Test in Johannesburg starting on Friday.

Keshav Maharaj slapped an entertaining 71 that included 10 fours and three sixes in a brave 99-run partnership with Dane Paterson (39 not out) for the last wicket.

Maharaj also took England captain Joe Root‚ who finished with four wickets‚ for an incredible 28 in one over to equal the most runs ever conceded in six balls of Test cricket.

The writing was on the wall overnight with the Proteas resuming on 102 for six‚ still 188 behind England’s first innings total of 499.

The expected rain did not arrive and instead the sun poked it’s head out from behind the clouds for the first time in days.

Not that that would have lifted the gloom in the South Africa camp as they slipped to a second consecutive defeat against the tourists.

There was immediate success for England when play resumed.

Vernon Philander was dismissed by Stuart Broad in the first over of the day‚ looping the ball to Ollie Pope at short mid-wicket‚ who completed his sixth catch of the match.

Philander did not add to his overnight score of 13.

Mark Wood then came on at the Park Drive End and picked up his third wicket in the form of Kagiso Rabada‚ who presented a leading edge to Broad at mid-on.

Rabada made 16 that included two fours and a six.

After his three-hour vigil in the first innings‚ Anrich Nortje could only last 19 balls this time around in scoring five before he was bowled‚ becoming Dom Bess’s sixth victim of the match.

And the final nail was driven into South Africa’s coffin when Maharaj was eventually run out by Sam Curran 10 minutes before lunch.

More to follow........

READ MORE:

Kagiso Rabada censure is just not cricket

Cricket really knows how to shoot itself in the foot.
Sport
1 day ago

Stars of the future get their chance to show their worth

South Africa's Under-19 captain Bryce Parsons was rudely introduced to the uncompromising concept of singular responsibility in the face of his ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA U19 cricket captain Bryce Parsons says they must bounce back against Canada on Wednesday

South Africa U19 captain Bryce Parsons has no option but to look forward to their next match against Canada on Wednesday after their embarrassing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  2. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  3. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer
  4. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa sends message of condolence to PSL chairman ... Soccer
  5. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion

Related articles

  1. SA U-19s humiliated by Afghanistan in shocking Cricket World Cup defeat Cricket
  2. EXTRACT | Makhaya Ntini - The man from Mdingi who became one of SA's greatest ... Sport
  3. Zimbabwe make steady start in first home Test since 2017 Cricket
  4. U-19 Cricket World Cup: Australia have pedigree from non-Asian Test sides Cricket
  5. Magnificent Ghafari ran through SA batting line-up Cricket
  6. Proteas staring down the barrel against England Sport
  7. 'Pressure is a privilege‚' says SA Under-19 coach Mahatlane ahead of Cricket ... Cricket
X