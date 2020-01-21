Cricket

Quinton de Kock named SA one-day captain

21 January 2020 - 16:44 By Tiisetso Malepa
Quinton de Kock is the new South African captain in the ODI format.
Image: Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas' one-day side after Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named the wicketkeeper-batsman as the new permanent captain in the 50-over game.

The 27-year-old De Kock replaces Faf du Plessis - who has seemingly relinquished his leadership responsibilities in the ODI format of the game - and will be doing the toss when SA open their three-match series against current tourists and world cup champions England on February 4 at Newlands in Cape Town.

The exuberant De Kock‚ who made his international debut in December 2012‚ is no stranger to a leadership role having captained the Proteas' T20 side during the forgettable tour of India in September 2019 when SA recovered from 1-0 down to square the three-match series after the first match was abandoned due to rain.

At the time‚ then interim coach Enoch Nkwe said the team was looking at life beyond Du Plessis.

CSA independent national selector Linda Zondi said De Kock's appointment is an indication that the Proteas have depth in their pool.

"The road towards the 2023 Cricket World Cup starts now and we want players doing well in our domestic structures to see the rewards of the hard work that they have put in‚" said Zondi.

"The pool that we build going forward is going to be vital in the selection of that 2023 World Cup squad but also without looking too far ahead‚ we are confident that we have players that will make South Africa proud in this ODI series against a confident England team."

Only Hansie Cronje‚ Jonty Rhodes‚ Gary Kirsten‚ Herschelle Gibbs‚ Jacques Kallis‚ AB de Villiers‚ Graeme Smith‚ Hashim Amla‚ JP Duminy and Du Plessis have scored more ODI runs than De Kock. He has achieved that feat in significantly fewer matches.

The Johannesburg-born De Kock‚ who has racked up 4907 runs in 115 matches averages 45.01 with 14 centuries and 24 half-centuries to his name‚ is just 93 runs away from being the 11th South African to go past the 5‚000 mark.

His high score of 178 (off 113 balls) is the third highest behind Kirsten 188* and Du Plessis's 185.

CSA interim director of cricket Graeme Smith said he is confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in De Kock.

Smith said he hopes the appointment will spur De Kock on in the coming series against the world champions.

"Over the years‚ we have watched him grow in confident and become one of the top ODI wicket-keeper batsmen in the world.

"We wish him the very best in this new role and look forward to watching him make his mark in this series against England‚" said Smith.

Meanwhile CSA also named their 15-man squad that will square up against the world champions in three-match ODI series.

The selectors named five players who have been called up to the Proteas for the first time.

Lutho Sipamla‚ Sisanda Magala‚ Bjorn Fortuin‚ Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne all received maiden call ups.

