SA Under-19 team's high performance consultant Malibongwe Maketa has warned that Canada cannot be taken lightly when the South Africans face their next opponents in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

The North Americans face SA at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Maketa's warning comes just days after the hosts' discomforting performance in the opener against Afghanistan.

“At age group level‚ there's never an easy team because you have to deal with what you have in a specific cycle.

"We've seen with Canada in that they've got quality players and they're also going to spin against us‚” Maketa said.

“We're making sure that we're ticking every box going into the game and we're looking forward to seeing the growth from the guys in terms of the first game.

"As much as there's pressure in the coming game‚ we know what to expect and the nerves won't be that bad because we know what to expect.”

Both sides were on the receiving end of opening game defeats to Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.