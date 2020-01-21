Cricket

SA’s thinking muddled when playing spin bowling in third Test‚ says Faf du Plessis

"For him to get five wickets so quickly was weak batting from our side”

21 January 2020 - 10:38 By Alvin Reeves
Faf du Plessis will be desperate for some runs to inspire his team to square up the series against England in the final and fourth Test.
Faf du Plessis will be desperate for some runs to inspire his team to square up the series against England in the final and fourth Test.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Captain Faf du Plessis believes South Africa’s thinking was muddled when playing spin bowling in the third Test defeat against England at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The visitors took an unassailable 2-1 series lead after an innings and 53-run thrashing of an ailing South African side.

It was clear over five days that South Africa’s struggle with spin was not just isolated to their recent tour of India where conditions favoured the home team.

Dom Bess and England captain Joe Root both ran through Proteas’ top order claiming 10 wickets between them over two innings.

And they did it with relative ease as well.

“I think we weren’t clear enough‚” Du Plessis said post-match.

“We didn’t expect the ball to spin as much and therefore we weren’t strong enough mentally to deal with him (Bess) on day one.

"For him to get five wickets so quickly was weak batting from our side.”

Du Plessis thought England also struggled with the turn.

“I think it was the same for England. I mean Kesh (Maharaj) got five as well. Of course‚ Stokes played him well and probably Ollie Pope as well.”

The 34-year-old said the team’s need more to have better awareness when playing spin.

“I think the difference is the understanding of what you need to do to play spin. What we need to do better as a batting unit is to understand application at the crease in your first 30 or 40 balls.

“You need to make sure that you trust your defence. What we are doing is we losing wickets in clusters and that’s always a big sin in any format that you play.”

“At the end of the day‚ you have to find a way that is your way and what works for you and your game plan.”

The fourth and final Test starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday.

READ MORE:

Kagiso Rabada censure is just not cricket

Cricket really knows how to shoot itself in the foot.
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has no intention of retiring from Test cricket just yet

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis on Monday reiterated he has no intention of retiring from Test cricket just yet despite calls from some quarters for ...
Sport
21 hours ago

SA warned to tread carefully against Canada in next ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup match

SA Under-19 team's high performance consultant Malibongwe Maketa has warned that Canada cannot be taken lightly when the South Africans face their ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  2. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  3. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  4. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion

Related articles

  1. Stars of the future get their chance to show their worth Sport
  2. SA crash to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England Cricket
  3. Zimbabwe make steady start in first home Test since 2017 Cricket
  4. SA U19 cricket captain Bryce Parsons says they must bounce back against Canada ... Cricket
  5. SA crash to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England Cricket
  6. EXTRACT | Makhaya Ntini - The man from Mdingi who became one of SA's greatest ... Sport
  7. SA U-19s humiliated by Afghanistan in shocking Cricket World Cup defeat Cricket
X