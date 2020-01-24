Play set to start after lunch at rain interrupted final Test in Joburg

Play is set to start at 13.20 on the first day of the fourth and final cricket Test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers.

The morning session was lost because of rain and a resultant wet outfield and the toss is scheduled to take place at 13.00.

In conditions that you’d expect at Headingley‚ the toss may prove crucial.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis‚ by way of improvement‚ came into this match with an extended to-do list and one of them was to try and win the toss as the previous six had gone against him.

He will be well aware that the team that has won the toss on the last 12 occasions at this ground in Test cricket‚ has opted to bat.

The bat/bowl decision was considered 50/50 on a surface that should have bounce and initial lateral movement‚ but one that is likely to hold peril for whoever bats last.

The cracks are likely to open wider on day three which could make batting treacherous‚ particularly on the final day.

England lead the series 2-1.