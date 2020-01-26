Anrich Nortje defends teammates

“Each bowler had plans. It is about executing‚” he said about the caning his teammates got from the England tail.

Stuart Broad and Mark Wood added a record 10th wicket stand for this ground and the 82 they contributed effectively took the game beyond South Africa’s reach.

“Maybe one or two we missed. It is difficult to say. They were hitting the ball cleanly. They were hitting it for six‚ all over. I really don’t have any answers.”

Despite his heroics earlier when he bowled South Africa back into the game‚ Nortje wasn’t about to play the blame game.

“They are highly experienced. This is Beuran’s (Hendricks) home ground as well. They know what to do.

"They know how to handle situations. Unfortunately it didn’t go our way for quite a period. I’m sure on any other day it would have gone our way. It just didn’t happen.

“I’m not blaming anyone. It is a collective unit. It is our job as a unit. It is not on one or two guys to finish up the game.

“We had a target and had some plans. Unfortunately they were hitting the ball cleanly as well.

"Maybe that is a chat we can have again. I think it was similar to Keshav (Maharaj) and (Dane) Paterson last week at the end as well. Maybe we need to sort out these 11s and 10s.

“We have to look at what we did wrong and where we could do better.”