Cricket

England still in the pound seat to win the fourth Test match

26 January 2020 - 18:22 By Liam Del Carme
Beuran Hendricks celebrates with teammates the wicket of Joe Root.
Beuran Hendricks celebrates with teammates the wicket of Joe Root.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite England’s second innings collapse‚ the visitors are still in the pound seats to win the fourth Test match and wrap up a three-one series win over South Africa.

They are still in total command with a lead of 465 and two days in which to manufacture the South African demise but by opting not to enforce the follow-on and collapsing in their second innings to 248 all out on day three‚ they gave the hosts a small window to burgle a win.

However‚ captain Joe Root dropped anchor and helped steer them to safety in the late afternoon as South Africa’s prospects receded with every run added to the scoreboard.

To even get vaguely close will require a supreme batting effort against England’s five-pronged seam attack. On a deteriorating pitch the tourists also have the option of deploying the spin of Joe Denly and captain Root.

The South Africans are staring down both barrels and they are now almost certain to lose their third straight Test series after crashing to Sri Lanka and India last year.

As expected England opted not to enforce the follow on after they dismissed South Africa for 183 in their first innings. The 217-run deficit was considerable and such was their position of strength the tourists eschewed the opportunity to make the hosts bat again.

England’s openers started well enough by posting another 50-stand and they did it with relative ease. To be fair‚ the South African attack suffered an early setback when Vernon Philander was forced to leave the field with a hamstring injury halfway through his second over.

He felt discomfort in his right hamstring and left the field for an evaluation. He was then sent for a scan to assess the extent of the injury.

It is unlikely he will bowl again in this innings which means his highly decorated Test career will to an end with the deeply unpalatable figures of 1.3-1-0.

He took two for 50 in the first innings.

England went about their business with urgency and as a result they lost wickets.

Beuran Hendricks profited from their less guarded approach by recording his first five wicket haul.

Although a little expensive due to the fuller length at which he preferred to operate‚ Anrich Nortje also got in on the act.

England lost wickets at regular intervals.

Ollie Pope’s rash flash handed Quinton de Kock his 200th dismissal in Test cricket. It took him just 46 matches the reach the milestone‚ the fewest in Test cricket. Australia’s Adam Gilchrist did it in one more.

Ben Stokes looked in fine touch until he was caught in the slips.

Like Pope‚ Jos Buttler’s flashing vertical blade was also his undoing as England stuttered slightly. That dismissal and the manner in which it occurred may well mean the end of his Test career.

READ MORE:

Black mark against the game

When Temba Bavuma was dropped from the national team at the start of the ongoing Test series against England, every Tom, Dick and Harry suddenly had ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Fiery Stokes could be in trouble over angry clash with fan at Wanderers

Star England all rounder Ben Stokes may find himself in the crosshairs of the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an angry exchange with a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stokes fined by ICC after foul language rant at spectator

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined and given a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday after a foul-mouthed row ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs snatch win in snore fest Soccer
  2. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  3. Fiery Stokes could be in trouble over angry clash with fan at Wanderers Cricket
  4. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander unhappy with coaching make-up of Super Rugby ... Rugby
  5. Pule wins it as Pirates enter the title chase after beating relegation ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee

Related articles

  1. From Border 22 years ago to national duty as a director Sport
  2. Vernon Philander's final Test takes a turn or two for the worst Cricket
  3. Play set to start after lunch at rain interrupted final Test in Joburg Cricket
  4. SA U19 captain Bryce Parsons says cricket World Cup‚ play-offs fate in their ... Cricket
  5. 'It's important to manage players and nurture the talent‚' says Rabada Soccer
  6. Stokes apologises despite 'repeated abuse' from fans Cricket
  7. Proteas lose the plot again in final Test Sport
  8. Anrich Nortje defends teammates Cricket
X