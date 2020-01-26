SA dismissed for 183 at lunch on third day, England opt against enforcing follow

South Africa was dismissed for 183‚ 17 runs short of the follow on total at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test against England on Sunday.

England have opted not to enforce the follow on.

Although Quinton de Kock (76) and Dwaine Pretorius (37) vainly tried to stem the England tide‚ the sins committed in the South African first innings on Saturday ultimately caught up with the home side who have to win this Test to level the series.

Having started the day on 88 for six South Africa took some positive strides towards avoiding the follow on.

First though they suffered a setback.