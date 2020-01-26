SportsLIVE PODCAST | Temba Bavuma & the black batsman's burden (feat. Daniel Gallan)

Cricket

26 January 2020 - 16:34 By Sbu Mjikeliso
South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma.
Image: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Temba Bavuma forced his way back into the Proteas Test team by scoring 180 runs in a single innings for the Lions in the domestic 4-Day competition.

But his omission from the SA team that is locked in a four Test battle with England caused a massive racial storm on social media and members of the public.

LISTEN TO THE DISCUSSION:

In this special episode, we look at the reasons why Temba Bavuma, the first black African batsman to score a hundred for South Africa, is still the only one shining the torch for black batsmen.

We also explore reasons why there aren't enough black batsmen at various levels of cricket. Is it a burden to be a black batsman in this country? Has it all become too much for Bavuma to bear?

Listen to SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso and sports writer Daniel Gallan, who've both written extensively on the subject, unpack these issues.

For more episodes, click here.

