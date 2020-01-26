SportsLIVE PODCAST | Temba Bavuma & the black batsman's burden (feat. Daniel Gallan)

In this special episode, we look at the reasons why Temba Bavuma, the first black African batsman to score a hundred for South Africa, is still the only one shining the torch for black batsmen.

We also explore reasons why there aren't enough black batsmen at various levels of cricket. Is it a burden to be a black batsman in this country? Has it all become too much for Bavuma to bear?

Listen to SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso and sports writer Daniel Gallan, who've both written extensively on the subject, unpack these issues.

