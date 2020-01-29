Australian opener scratched out of U-19 Cricket World Cup in SA after monkey mishap

Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa after being scratched on the face by a monkey at a nature reserve, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

Fraser-McGurk, who was attacked while on a team outing after last week's victory over England in Kimberley, will undergo precautionary treatment in Australia, CA said.

"We want to make sure that Jake doesn’t have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action," CA Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place."