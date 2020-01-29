Cricket

SA back to full strength Under-19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarterfinal

Mahatlane also credited the batting group for their improved performances after their embarrassing showing against Afghanistan in the opening game

29 January 2020 - 18:01 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
SA Under-19 head coach Lawrence Mahatlane and high performance consultant Malibongwe Maketa witht he batter during the nets session on Monday January 20 2020.
SA Under-19 head coach Lawrence Mahatlane and high performance consultant Malibongwe Maketa witht he batter during the nets session on Monday January 20 2020.
Image: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

SA coach Lawrence Mahatlane is looking forward to picking from a full strength bowling group for Thursday's ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarterfinal date with Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.

The hosts have been without senior paceman and fledgling Knights bowler Gerald Coetzee through injury, but Merrick Brett from Northerns has deputised well in his absence.

Achille Cloete has admirably shouldered the senior bowler responsibilities, but Coetzee's lower order long handle could be a necessity after SA stalled against the United Arab Emirates.

Mahatlane also credited the batting group for their improved performances after their embarrassing showing against Afghanistan in the opening game.

Our bowling attack has been affected by a couple of injuries, but I think we'll be back to full strength for the Bangladesh game on Thursday.

"Hopefully, the boys will stand up and the batsmen, they've been a good group and they can be proud of what they've achieved,” Mahatlane said.

While the jury is still out on who will open with Jonathan Bird, Bryce Parsons and Luke Beaufort have come good when the team has needed them.

They capitalised on a good platform set by Khanya Cotani and Bird in Bloemfontein on Saturday with a 152-run stand that was the difference between them and the UAE.

Cotani was the quiet ying to Bird's explosive yang, but Mahatlane said they need to convert their starts more frequently.

The best opportunity to bat in limited overs cricket is at the top of the order and these guys are getting in and cashing in.

"I'd like to see us score more 100's. We've only got one so far in the tournament and hundreds tend to be the difference between the teams that win tournaments and those that don't,” Mahatlane said.

It's crucial that the guys who get in have to make sure they convert those scores.”

As for Bangladesh, they remain a dangerous outfit even though rain saved them in a group game against Pakistan.

Any Asian team is a danger for South Africa, especially with their known inability against quality spin.

Mahatlane said Bangladesh have pacemen who could ask some difficult questions.

We generally play them at the World Cup and while we know their strength is spin, they've got a couple of very good seamers.

"We've seen some footage of them, but the important part is that we play to our strengths. If we play our best game, we should go through,” Mahatlane said.

READ MORE:

Cricket SA, relief not in sight

If the road to restoration for the Proteas following their series defeat against England is of the long and winding variety, then the path for ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Australian opener scratched out of U-19 Cricket World Cup in SA after monkey mishap

Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa after being scratched on the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

England win final Test in Johannesburg to clinch emphatic 3-1 series win

England completed a comprehensive 3-1 series win on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test here on Monday.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  2. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  3. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer
  4. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered

Related articles

  1. Ace cricketer stumped, but refused to give in to white prejudice Non-Fiction
  2. Vernon Philander will leave a hole Cricket
  3. SA opener Bird feels his U-19 teammates will raise the tempo against Bangladesh Cricket
  4. SA suffer huge blow on the cusp of lunch on day four against England Cricket
  5. Faf du Plessis points to lack of experience after SA slump to third consecutive ... Cricket
  6. Embattled SA captain Faf du Plessis under fire Cricket
  7. 'I have no regrets,' says retired Proteas fast bowler Vernon Philander Cricket
X