Gauteng cricket boss slams CSA board for scaring potential sponsors

Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) president Jack Madiseng has said the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board's refusal to resign is scaring off potential sponsors and making it difficult for new CEO Jacques Faul to do his job.

Headline sponsors Standard Bank announced in December they would not renew their sponsorship with CSA when it expired at the end of April. The bank cited a collapse of governance controls as their main reason for ending their R100m-a-year deal with CSA.

Other key sponsors - cooking oil manufacturers Sunfoil and financial services group Momentum - gave CSA an ultimatum for its board to step down by the end of April or they, too, would stop pumping money into the crisis-riddled organisation.

Speaking during his welcome address as CGL president on the opening day of the fourth and final test against England at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 24 January, Madiseng said he had full confidence in acting CEO Faul to steer the CSA ship back to safe waters.

The contents of Madiseng's address had not been made public until now.

Faul was roped in after suspended CEO Thabang Moroe left a trail of brand destruction with a slew of decisions that went against good governance, including gagging of journalists in early December.

Madiseng said Faul has “three commercial challenges” in his bid to revive CSA and wipe off enormous debt the organisation is dealing with.

Madiseng said the first challenge for Faul was to get the Proteas team to inspire confidence in sponsors with positive results on the pitch.

The second challenge to Faul is to mend their broken relationship with the players’ union, the SA Cricketers' Association, said Madiseng.