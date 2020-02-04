Cricket

SA captain De Kock wins toss and elects to field in ODI against England at Newlands

04 February 2020 - 13:33 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At Newlands
Quinton de Kock is captaining SA ODI team for the first time on a full time basis.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and elected to field first in the first of three ODIs against England at Newlands on Tuesday afternoon.

The Proteas‚ who are still smarting from a disappointing 3-1 Test series loss to England‚ handed two new ODI caps to batsman Jon-Jon Smuts and promising fast bowler Lutho Sipamla.

The South Africans are without Test captain and batsman Faf du Plessis‚ all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius‚ and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje who have been rested.

England‚ who are back in action for the first time in this format since they were crowned world champions on home soil last July‚ have put together their strongest possible team.

Star players like captain Eoin Morgan‚ Jason Roy‚ Joe Root, Chris Jordan and Johnny Bairstow will definitely test the South African bowling attack made up of Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Sipamla and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The South African think tank will pin their hopes on top order batsmen in the form of De Kock‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Smuts and David Miller to lay a solid foundation.

SA team:

Quinton de Kock(w/c)‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ JJ Smuts‚ David Miller‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Lutho Sipamla‚ Tabraiz Shamsi

England:

Jason Roy‚ Jonny Bairstow (w)‚ Joe Root‚ Eoin Morgan(c)‚ Joe Denly‚ Tom Banton‚ Sam Curran‚ Chris Woakes‚ Tom Curran‚ Chris Jordan‚ Matthew Parkinson

