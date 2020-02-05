Cricket

Temba Bavuma: 'I'm black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I love it'

05 February 2020 - 10:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Temba Bavuma was just two runs short of making his third ODI hundred in just three matches.
Temba Bavuma was just two runs short of making his third ODI hundred in just three matches.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma has fired a salvo at sections of the media and fans who always blame transformation whenever he struggles to score the runs.

Bavuma fell to Chris Jordan two runs shy of his second ODI century after only three matches in this format in SA's seven wickets win over England at Newlands on Tuesday.

He put together a match-winning second wicket partnership of 173 with captain Quinton de Kock in the comprehensive win over the World Champions and said afterwards the harsh criticism he's received has been hard on him.

“It has been hard‚" he said.

"It’s not so much the dropping part because all players get dropped‚ and we all go through slumps if we are not scoring well.

"The awkwardness from my side has been throwing in talks of transformation and all of that.

“I think the one that really irks me the most is when you do well transformation is not spoken about‚ but when you do badly then transformation is thrown at the top of the agenda.

"I have a serious problem with that.

"I think we got to be able to take the good with the bad.

"If transformation is bad when a black African is not doing well‚ then when he is doing well let's also recognise transformation for what it has done.”

Quinton de Kock era off to a winning start as SA thrash England in first ODI

The Quinton de Kock era got off to a winning start as SA recorded a morale-boosting seven wickets thrashing of England in the first of three ODIs at ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Bavuma pointed out that the incessant criticism comes from the media and fans.

“I don’t know to be honest‚ it comes from the media‚ it comes from the fans and I am not going to put a clause to it but it’s just there‚ it’s there‚" he continued.

"At the end of the day I am black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I love it.

"I would like to think that the reason I am in the team is because of performances that I have put forward for my franchise side and also for the national team whenever I have been able to.”

Bavuma‚ who was injured for the Boxing Day Test in Centurion‚ recovered for the New Year’s Test in Cape Town but was left out of the side and sent back to the Lions where he scored a career best First Class 180 against the Dolphins.

“The discomfort was having to kind of navigate myself around those types of talks‚" he said.

"But players get dropped and I am not the last one to get dropped.

"That is something that as players we have to accept.”

Asked how it felt to be back on the field on Tuesday‚ Bavuma said he enjoyed it.

“To be honest it was good to be on the field and running around with the guys‚ in a different format and in a different type of pressure.

"I felt like I was a kid with no burden out there‚ just trying to enjoy this game of cricket.”

READ MORE:

Gauteng cricket boss slams CSA board for scaring potential sponsors

Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) president Jack Madiseng has said Cricket South Africa (CSA) board's refusal to resign is scaring off potential sponsors ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia recall Glenn Maxwell for South Africa, Marcus Stoinis snubbed

Batting star Glenn Maxwell's self-imposed exile from international cricket ended when he was named Tuesday in Australia's limited-overs squads to ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Anyone is beatable‚' says David Miller ahead of ODI series against England

Proteas limited overs batsman David Miller may not have always delivered on his immense potential‚ but he understands the currency of runs and how ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'SA must understand how the North Africans play‚' says Mosimane Soccer
  2. Sundowns' likely opponents in Wednesday's CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw Soccer
  3. Middendorp cannot guarantee Chiefs stars Billiat‚ Khune and Akumu game time ... Soccer
  4. Quinton de Kock era off to a winning start as SA thrash England in first ODI Cricket
  5. Gauteng cricket boss slams CSA board for scaring potential sponsors Cricket

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town

Related articles

  1. World Cup champions England, also-rans South Africa square up Cricket
  2. Quinton de Kock era off to a winning start as SA thrash England in first ODI Cricket
  3. 'Hungry' Morgan sets sights on T20 World Cup success for England Cricket
  4. SA captain De Kock wins toss and elects to field in ODI against England at ... Cricket
  5. Triumphant SA team off to Women's World Cup Sport
  6. Quinton de Kock out to make his mark as ODI skipper Sport
  7. British Broadcasting Corporation or Bloopers Broadcasting Corporation? Sport
X