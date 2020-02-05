Temba Bavuma: 'I'm black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I love it'

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma has fired a salvo at sections of the media and fans who always blame transformation whenever he struggles to score the runs.

Bavuma fell to Chris Jordan two runs shy of his second ODI century after only three matches in this format in SA's seven wickets win over England at Newlands on Tuesday.

He put together a match-winning second wicket partnership of 173 with captain Quinton de Kock in the comprehensive win over the World Champions and said afterwards the harsh criticism he's received has been hard on him.

“It has been hard‚" he said.

"It’s not so much the dropping part because all players get dropped‚ and we all go through slumps if we are not scoring well.

"The awkwardness from my side has been throwing in talks of transformation and all of that.

“I think the one that really irks me the most is when you do well transformation is not spoken about‚ but when you do badly then transformation is thrown at the top of the agenda.

"I have a serious problem with that.

"I think we got to be able to take the good with the bad.

"If transformation is bad when a black African is not doing well‚ then when he is doing well let's also recognise transformation for what it has done.”