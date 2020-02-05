Temba Bavuma shines as Proteas beat England in first ODI

Temba Bavuma was the star player on Tuesday after he helped the Proteas beat England in the first ODI at Newlands, Cape Town.

Bavuma enjoyed a 173-run second-wicket stand to strike England a loss. The last time the teams met in an ODI was at the 2019 World Cup.

He faced 103 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes, before falling two runs short of a second ODI century.

SA won the game by seven wickets, scoring 259/3. England were 258/8.