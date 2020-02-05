Cricket

Temba Bavuma shines as Proteas beat England in first ODI

05 February 2020 - 10:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mzansi has shown Temba Bavuma all the love.
Image: International Cricket Council via Twitter.

Temba Bavuma was the star player on Tuesday after he helped the Proteas beat England in the first ODI at Newlands, Cape Town.

Bavuma enjoyed a 173-run second-wicket stand to strike England a loss. The last time the teams met in an ODI was at the 2019 World Cup. 

He faced 103 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes, before falling two runs short of a second ODI century.

SA won the game by seven wickets, scoring 259/3. England were 258/8.

Temba Bavuma: 'I'm black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I love it'

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma has fired a salvo at sections of the media and fans who always blame transformation whenever he struggles to score the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

In an interview after the game, Bavuma said playing in the ODI team made him feel “like a kid with no burden”.

“I play cricket because I love it. I'd like to think the reason I am in the team is because of performances I have put forward in my franchise side, and also for the national team, whenever I have been able to.

“Players get dropped, I am not the last guy to get dropped. That's something we've come to accept.”

Here is a glimpse of the love the hero received:

