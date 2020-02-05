Temba Bavuma shines as Proteas beat England in first ODI
Temba Bavuma was the star player on Tuesday after he helped the Proteas beat England in the first ODI at Newlands, Cape Town.
Bavuma enjoyed a 173-run second-wicket stand to strike England a loss. The last time the teams met in an ODI was at the 2019 World Cup.
He faced 103 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes, before falling two runs short of a second ODI century.
SA won the game by seven wickets, scoring 259/3. England were 258/8.
In an interview after the game, Bavuma said playing in the ODI team made him feel “like a kid with no burden”.
“I play cricket because I love it. I'd like to think the reason I am in the team is because of performances I have put forward in my franchise side, and also for the national team, whenever I have been able to.
“Players get dropped, I am not the last guy to get dropped. That's something we've come to accept.”
Here is a glimpse of the love the hero received:
Well done #Bavuma on a good strike rate. Unlucky on jus coming short by jus two shorts for a century . Today we proved we also deserve a call for test games. pic.twitter.com/SpZWY4IDhf— derrick mokganya (@mokganya_Iam) February 4, 2020
Credit where it’s due, #Bavuma knock yesterday was superb! The next questions is, can he kick on and make the ODI number 3 spot his own! I will have my doubts until he can do it for an extended period but great start! Let’s see how he goes! #SAvsEng #SSCricket— Patrick Owgan (@PaddyOwgan) February 5, 2020
Really impressive and great comeback by the proteas...De Kock is an excellent white ball cricketer, but really impressed by the perfomance of Bavuma..did not know he have this talent of switching and performing in various formats 🙏🙏 #SAvENG #Bavuma https://t.co/eabmDKyOZq— Ram Robert Rahim (@itsme_rrr9438) February 4, 2020
Our so called "quota player" @tbavuma10 has shown his quality once again. 259 in 3 ODI's. Keep silencing them bro #sscricket @OfficialProteas #SAvENG #Bavuma— SkhuluSakho 👉 (@skhulusam2) February 4, 2020
Another century incoming #Bavuma - sho when these @OfficialProteas make you proud, they next level! #SAvENG— Malu Lambert (@MaluLambert) February 4, 2020
Bavuma doing an Amla - formerly seen as a TEST specialist then he shows them that he's also good at ODI's?" Well ... watch this space. #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/7TLoC5LF4H— Rudulu (@Vumza_) February 4, 2020
Couldn't help but notice that 7/11 players that started today are black. The team put on an excellent performance. Goes to show that transformation and excellence are not mutually exclusive #SAvENG #Bavuma #Quinty— Khaya Tyatya (@khaya_tyatya) February 4, 2020