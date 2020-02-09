England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third One Day International against South Africa at an overcast Wanderers Stadium.

South Africa are one up in the series having won at Newlands‚ while the second ODI in Durban was washed out on Friday.

Teams

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain)‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Jon-Jon Smuts‚ David Miller‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Lutho Sipamla‚ Tabraiz Shamsi.

England:

Jason Roy‚ Jonny Bairstow‚ Joe Root‚ Eoin Morgan‚ Joe Denly‚ Tom Banton‚ Moeen Ali‚ Tom Curran‚ Adil Rashid‚ Chris Jordan‚ Saqid Mahmood.