Cricket

Bangladesh erupts in joy after biggest cricket triumph

10 February 2020 - 16:34 By AFP
Bangladesh fans celebrate after winning the Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh fans celebrate after winning the Cricket World Cup.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Thousands of fans flooded the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and the prime minister Monday promised a public celebration after the under-19 team won the Cricket World Cup in the nation's biggest cricket triumph.

Bangladesh stunned four-time winners India in the final of the Under-19 World Cup late Sunday in South Africa to record a three-wicket victory over the favourites.

The elated supporters, some wearing the team jersey and painted from head to toe as a tiger -- the national team's nickname -- held spontaneous victory parades and shouted "Bangladesh, Bangladesh".

National newspapers hailed the teen cricketers, with one publication likening Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali to Mughal emperor Akbar the Great.

"Young Tigers Rule the World", roared the front-page headline of the largest-circulating English newspaper, The Daily Star.

"The Young Tigers created arguably the most seminal moment in its cricketing history at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom yesterday, ending their wait for a major global trophy," the Star wrote.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said a "mass reception" would be held for the team once they return to Dhaka.

"They beat four-time champions India. These boys are very brave," she told a weekly cabinet meeting.

"This is the best gift in Mujib Borsho (year)," Hasina said, referring to the year-long celebration of what would have been the 100th birthday of Bangladesh's founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is her father.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is expected to announce financial rewards for the players.

"We cannot express this achievement in words. A World Cup is World Cup... we were close many times in the past but it did not happen," the governing body's spokesman Jalal Yunus said.

The under-19 team played 30 youth one-day internationals in two years before the tournament, winning 18 matches.

Their best showing at the World Cup ahead of the tournament was a third-place finish as hosts in 2016.

READ MORE:

Cricket South Africa and players’ union smoke the peace pipe

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) are well on their way to mending fences after CSA’s members' council ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas on verge of rare series win

Squaring the ODI series may be foremost in England cricket captain Eoin Morgan's mind, but getting a game for his young and experimental side at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand's Devine first to hit 50 in five straight T20s

New Zealand women's cricket captain Sophie Devine became the first player to pass 50 in five successive Twenty20 internationals on Monday when she ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jomo says Rulani ‘should stay with the German and learn’ at Pirates Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs grit out cup win against bottom team in the NFD Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs ‘won’t beat Eagles by more than 1-0’, says coach Soccer
  4. Oscarine Masuluke scores winning penalty as Sporting advance to Nedbank Cup ... Soccer
  5. 'It’s a disgrace' - Gavin Hunt directs veiled criticism at Pitso Mosimane over ... Soccer

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars

Related articles

  1. Dale Steyn gets Proteas T20 call-up Cricket
  2. England win Pink Day ODI by three wickets to square series against SA Cricket
  3. England win the toss and elect to bowl first against SA at the Wanderers Stadium Cricket
  4. SA set England the moderate target of 257 to win the Pink Day ODI at the ... Cricket
  5. De Kock rallies Proteas for series win in PinkDay ODI Cricket
  6. Green opportunities but few greenfields Business
  7. 2nd ODI abandoned in Durban Cricket
  8. Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma doesn’t understand why he's been pigeonholed as a ... Cricket
X